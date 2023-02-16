My Skin Completely Transformed After Using This Body-Conditioning Duo That Applies Like Butter

My body care routine was seriously elevated.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 12:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

These Two Restoring Body Treatments Single Handedly Transformed My Skin
Photo:

Getty Images

Growing up, there wasn’t a single night my mom didn’t apply body moisturizer; it was without fail a part of her nighttime routine. I, on the flip side, didn’t understand the importance of giving your skin the hydration it needs until a harsh reality check during my first New York winter when my skin became dry, flaky, and itchy. I needed a good moisturizer stat — one that didn’t feel goopy on the skin. Fortunately, I came across Kopari’s Double-Duty Hydration Duo, a two-for-one bundle featuring full sizes of the brand’s famous 100 Percent Organic Coconut Melt and Ultra Restore Body Butter

I first heard about Kopari thanks to Kourtney Kardashian, who shared her go-to products for looking good naked in a Poosh article; Kopari’s Coconut Melt made the cut. Truly comprised of pure coconut oil (just check the ingredients if you don’t believe me), its unfiltered state makes for the ultimate body-hydrator thanks to vitamins and proteins that seep deep into the skin to provide an irresistible glow. The brand even suggests using the melt as a shave oil, makeup remover, and hair mask. 

100% ORGANIC COCONUT MELT

Kopari

Shop now: $30; koparibeauty.com

I love using the Kopari 100 Percent Organic Coconut Melt all over my body, especially when fresh out of a bath. I also add extra dollops onto the rough and bumpy areas, such as my elbows, knees, and eczema-prone arms. Instantly, my skin looks revived and feels incredibly soft. 

What really ties my body care routine together is the brand’s Ultra Restore Body Butter (included in the Double-Duty Hydration Duo). You can use this product alone, as it offers a lightweight, fluffy texture that instantly moisturizes your skin, but I like to layer it on top of the Coconut Melt. Because the body butter is packed with hyaluronic acid, which retains the skin’s moisture, the lotion heals cracked areas such as my knuckles and feet. Best of all, the deliciously buttery lotion comes in three scents: signature coconut, guava, and Tahitian vanilla (currently out of stock).  

ULTRA RESTORE BODY BUTTER WITH HYALURONIC ACID

Kopari

Shop now: $34; koparibeauty.com

I thought there was no return for my very neglected skin, but Kopari proved otherwise — and I just let you in on my little secret. It’s all in the layering, and Kopari’s Double-Duty Hydration Duo allows you to do just that. When you opt for the set, you end up saving $13 for the combined products (and that’s on top of saving your skin!). But even if you don’t go for the duo, make sure to snag at least one of the body-saving products; you won’t regret transforming your skin for the better.  

DOUBLE DUTY HYDRATION DUO

Kopari

Shop now: $51; koparibeauty.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

lawless lip balm discount: INSTYLE15
My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick
Mindy Kaling
The Brand Hilary Duff, Mindy Kaling, and Anne Hathaway Repeat-Wear Slashed Prices Up to 70% on Spring Styles
Steve Madden Sneakers Sale
These Popular Steve Madden Sneakers Feel Like “Walking on Air” — and They’re 26% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Dr. Brandt Lip Plumper
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Lip Plumper on the Market, and This Option Mimics the Results of a Lip Injection
Iâve spent so much money on luxury face powders but this $4 one works the best
I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other
lawless lip balm discount: INSTYLE15
My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick
How to Treat Dry Hands
How to Treat Dry Hands, According to Experts
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
How to Care For Your Skin After a Chemical Peel
3 Simple Ways to Take Care of Skin After a Chemical Peel
Rihanna Relied on This Exact Blurring Compact for Her Superbowl Beauty
This Is the Exact Compact Rihanna Used During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It Works Wonders for Oily Skin
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
I Tried the Detox Mask That Shoppers Call âMagical,â and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
I Tried the Detox Mask Shoppers Call “Magical,” and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
Pixi Eye Masks Review
I’ve Always Had Raccoon-Like Dark Circles, but These Eye Patches Make Them Disappear In 10 Minutes
Eva Mendes Exfoliation Mitts
Eva Mendes’ $10 Trick for Easy Exfoliation Tackles Alligator Skin and Ingrown Hairs
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
This Multitasking Skin Tint Used By Naomi Watts Gives Me Dewy Coverage Without Feeling Like Makeup
Cosrx snail mucin sale
I Use Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Serum to Soothe Stressed-Out Skin — and It Contains a Surprising Ingredient
I've Using These New Complexion Correcting Products for a Month, and My Dark Spots Are Disappearing
I’ve Been Using These New Complexion-Correcting Products for a Month, and My Dark Spots Are Disappearing
Tula Power Couples Duo Sale
The Buzzy Skincare Brand Behind a Mandy Moore-Used Eye Balm and an Editor-Loved Night Cream Is on Sale
Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion