This Glow-Boosting Body Oil Is So Hydrating, I Only Need to Use It Every Few Days

I’ve already finished a bottle.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on June 18, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Kopari Body Oil Hydrating with SPF
I was recently traversing through Italy for a couple of weeks. Although there was some sightseeing and activities of that nature, my priority was being in the sun and in water, whether that be pools, oceans, or lakes. On the top of my mind was packing enough sunscreen to avoid any sunburn or damage whatsoever — but packing body lotion completely slipped my mind. Thankfully it turned out I didn’t even need it thanks to my sun protection choice: Kopari’s Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50

I will be honest, the reason I chose to pack Kopari’s Sun Shield over the dozens of other options was partially because of its aesthetic. Yes, it has SPF 50 protection, but I’m also a sucker for body glitter and body oils, and this one just looks so beautiful in the bottle. Thankfully, it proved to be a more utilitarian and multi-tasking product than I could have imagined.

Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow SPF 50

Kopari

Slathering this on every 90 minutes made my skin glisten to the gods and prevented even the slightest sunburn. That was all expected, the surprise was that Sun Shield is so moisturizing that it countered the drying effects of hours spent pruning up in water. In fact, my failure to pack body lotion didn’t bother me at all because I actually didn’t need it thanks to this stuff. When I use Sun Shield intermittently, as I do now that I’m back in New York, I can go two days before my gams cry out for more moisture. 

I’ve gone through an entire bottle of the original gold Sun Shield and am now making use of my bottle of the rose gold version which is equally as impressive. It’s also important to note that you shouldn’t be intimidated by the appearance of the shimmer in the bottle; when spread over the skin, it looks simply like extreme hydration and suppleness rather than sparkles. 

Sun Shield actually has me looking forward to wearing sunscreen — it keeps me burn-free, glowing, and more moisturized than many actual body moisturizers do. Head to Kopari to shop the gold SPF 50 and rose gold SPF 45 Sun Shields.

ROSE GOLD SUN SHIELD BODY GLOW SPF 45

Kopari

