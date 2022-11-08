Shopping This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale The name of the game this season? Shop early. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 @ 10:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images I hate to state the obvious, but I will: This year flew by. Summer came and went in the blink of an eye, and TBH, fall is doing the same. It’s November, which means the holiday season is fast approaching, as are the long-awaited Black Friday deals, which brands are actually unleashing extremely early this year (because, why not just give the people what they want a little sooner than usual in 2022, right?). Koio is one brand that’s on board the early Black Friday deals train — and it’s a good thing because you’ll want to focus all your attention on what this Italian shoe label has to offer right now. The short? Really good shoes you’ll want to wear again and again. The long? Sneakers, boots, loafers — basically all the of-the-moment footwear options you could ever want — all made from top-quality materials that look and feel good. The luxe Italian label is best-known for its sleek, minimalist sneakers loved by A-listers like Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Emily Ratajkowski. The Capri, available in a range of color combinations, is designed from the highest-quality Leather Working Group-certified leather and has a non-slip, natural rubber sole. It earns bonus points for the double-stitched seams that elongate the sneaker’s lifecycle, plus non-toxic cotton laces (yes, it’s a thing). No wonder EmRata regularly wears them. The sneakers usually cost $295, but for a limited time, you can get them for $236, no code needed. Koio Shop now: $236 (Originally $295); koio.co Koio Shop now: $236 (Originally $295); koio.co The brand is known for its no-fuss trainers, but also makes a mean boot — I can attest to this, as I personally own these Chelsea boots and have been wearing them nonstop. And while I hate to sound like a broken record, this sentence bears repeating: The quality of the leather is out of this world. The boot also has a water-resistant lug sole (perfect for fall showers and winter snowfall) that’s actually incredibly lightweight, and while they usually go for $395 thanks to Koio’s Black Friday deals, they’re currently 20 percent off, ringing in at $316. At the time of writing, all sizes are still in stock, but there’s no telling how long that will last (probably not long). The name of the game this holiday season is to get your shopping done early, and Koio’s Black Friday sale is making it easy by kicking off a few weeks ahead of schedule. Shop some more Italian shoes below. You won’t be disappointed. Koio Shop now: $316 (Originally $395); koio.co Koio Shop now: $292 (Originally $365); koio.co Koio Shop now: $180 (Originally $225); koio.co Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion: This Sustainable Denim Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Up to 61% Off at Nordstrom Jennifer Garner’s Relatable Outfit Includes the Comfy Boot Every Hollywood Mom Owns Oprah’s Favorite Things List of 2022 Is Finally Here — and TBH, It’s the Best One Yet