This Italian Shoe Brand With a Big Hollywood Following Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale

Eva Thomas
Published on November 8, 2022 @ 10:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I hate to state the obvious, but I will: This year flew by. Summer came and went in the blink of an eye, and TBH, fall is doing the same. It’s November, which means the holiday season is fast approaching, as are the long-awaited Black Friday deals, which brands are actually unleashing extremely early this year (because, why not just give the people what they want a little sooner than usual in 2022, right?). 

Koio is one brand that’s on board the early Black Friday deals train — and it’s a good thing because you’ll want to focus all your attention on what this Italian shoe label has to offer right now. The short? Really good shoes you’ll want to wear again and again. The long? Sneakers, boots, loafers — basically all the of-the-moment footwear options you could ever want — all made from top-quality materials that look and feel good.

The luxe Italian label is best-known for its sleek, minimalist sneakers loved by A-listers like Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and Emily Ratajkowski. The Capri, available in a range of color combinations, is designed from the highest-quality Leather Working Group-certified leather and has a non-slip, natural rubber sole. It earns bonus points for the double-stitched seams that elongate the sneaker’s lifecycle, plus non-toxic cotton laces (yes, it’s a thing). No wonder EmRata regularly wears them. The sneakers usually cost $295, but for a limited time, you can get them for $236, no code needed.

Capri in Triple White

Koio

Shop now: $236 (Originally $295); koio.co

Capri in Poudre

Koio

Shop now: $236 (Originally $295); koio.co

The brand is known for its no-fuss trainers, but also makes a mean boot — I can attest to this, as I personally own these Chelsea boots and have been wearing them nonstop. And while I hate to sound like a broken record, this sentence bears repeating: The quality of the leather is out of this world. The boot also has a water-resistant lug sole (perfect for fall showers and winter snowfall) that’s actually incredibly lightweight, and while they usually go for $395 thanks to Koio’s Black Friday deals, they’re currently 20 percent off, ringing in at $316. At the time of writing, all sizes are still in stock, but there’s no telling how long that will last (probably not long).

The name of the game this holiday season is to get your shopping done early, and Koio’s Black Friday sale is making it easy by kicking off a few weeks ahead of schedule. Shop some more Italian shoes below. You won’t be disappointed. 

Chelsea in Nero

Koio

Shop now: $316 (Originally $395); koio.co

Verona in Nero

Koio

Shop now: $292 (Originally $365); koio.co

Salerno in Stratus

Koio

Shop now: $180 (Originally $225); koio.co

