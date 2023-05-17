The Strengthening Shampoo That Adds “Visible Fullness” to Thinning Hair Is 50% Off — but Only for 24 Hours

Close your eyes and point and you’ll find a new cause of hair loss. Between genetics, stress, hormonal changes, and — in recent years — Covid, thinning hair now seems like something of an inevitability; nearly two-thirds of women will  experience it in their lives. But throughout our lives, we spend plenty of time mitigating inevitabilities — you pop a Lactaid before eating dairy and prep your heels with bandaids before stepping out in a new pair of shoes — so why not take that same approach with hair? 

If you’re one of the countless women to experience hair loss, taking it like a champ doesn’t have to be the answer, thanks to a plethora of hair care products designed to treat thinning strands. And right now, one shampoo shoppers call a “miracle” for hair growth is currently 50 percent off at Ulta.

Klorane Strengthening Shampoo with Quinine and Edelweiss

Ulta

Shop now: $12 (Originally $24); ulta.com

As part of Ulta’s ongoing Gorgeous Hair Event, a number of Klorane’s best-selling products are 50 percent off for just 24 hours, including its Strengthening Shampoo. Like everything in the French brand’s lineup, the shampoo’s formulation is designed with a balance of botanicals and active plant-based ingredients, including quinine bark extract and edelweiss, which both strengthen hair, per the brand, as well as scalp-stimulating caffeine. And according to a consumer test of 142 users, 84 percent reported that they felt their hair “had restored strength and vitality.”

Shoppers at both Ulta and Klorane agree, with many dubbing it an essential for hair loss. One shopper over 55 called it a “must buy” for thinning hair, writing that after Covid caused them to lose “half [their] hair volume,” this shampoo was an essential in getting their strands “healthy and soft” again. Another person deemed it a “miracle” and “must have” product with one other writing that they noticed “immediate results,” calling their hair “less limp [and] with visible fullness.” And according to a customer over 65, “my hair looks thicker and is growing,” adding that they now “always get compliments on how good [it] looks.”

In addition to Klorane's Strengthening Shampoo, you can also grab its accompanying conditioner and serum at half off during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event.

Klorane Strengthening Conditioner with Quinine and Edelweiss

Ulta

Shop now: $12 (Originally $24); ulta.com

Klorane Strengthening Serum with Quinine and Edelweiss

Ulta

Shop now: $16 (Originally $32); ulta.com

The shampoo, conditioner, and serum will only be on sale for 24 hours, so make sure to grab them fast while they’re still 50 percent off, or — as is known to happen during Ulta sales — before they sell out.

