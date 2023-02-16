I'm not alone in my journey with sleepy-looking eyes. It seems like half the world is walking in a dream-like state as we navigate what it's like to go about life without enough sleep. For me, the big giveaway is always the dark under-eye circles.

Sure, a great concealer can do the trick to cover up any shadow-y shades, but I do need a little extra something to bring down any morning-after puffiness I may experience. Since I don't love the idea of placing a cool spoon on my skin (or anything that'll make me feel cold, even momentarily), I tend to turn to skincare instead.

Of all the under-eye patches I've tried — and mind you, I've tested dozens — the best ones by far are the Klorane Smoothing and Soothing Eye Patches. I've grown to love them so much that I've put all my friends on them and now they're obsessed, too.

Courtesy

To shop: $21 with code 5FORME; kloraneusa.com

What makes this clean formula so special is its unique cocktail of hydrating hyaluronic acid, soothing cornflower, and toning dextran sulfate. And while I don't have sensitive skin, this product was created with sensitivity top of mind — even my friends with super-sensitive skin swear by these under-eye patches.

Another thing that makes these stand out from other under-eye masks on the market is that they do not slip off. You only have to wear them for 15 minutes to do the trick, but you can walk around for hours and the hydrogel patches would not budge. Seriously, they're perfect for when you're doing chores and juggling a million tasks.

After using these under-eye patches, I can tell there's a very visible change. The appearance of my dark circles have reduced and the puffiness is completely gone. What's more, it's perfect to use pre-makeup as it also smooths out the area and therefore creates a more even canvas for concealer and/or foundation application.

