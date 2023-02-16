These Under-Eye Patches Are the Only Thing That Cure My Sleepy Face

Fatigue? We don't know her.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Clean Slate Klorane Under Eye Patches
Klorane.

I'm not alone in my journey with sleepy-looking eyes. It seems like half the world is walking in a dream-like state as we navigate what it's like to go about life without enough sleep. For me, the big giveaway is always the dark under-eye circles.

Sure, a great concealer can do the trick to cover up any shadow-y shades, but I do need a little extra something to bring down any morning-after puffiness I may experience. Since I don't love the idea of placing a cool spoon on my skin (or anything that'll make me feel cold, even momentarily), I tend to turn to skincare instead.

Of all the under-eye patches I've tried — and mind you, I've tested dozens — the best ones by far are the Klorane Smoothing and Soothing Eye Patches. I've grown to love them so much that I've put all my friends on them and now they're obsessed, too.

klorane under eye patches

Courtesy

To shop: $21 with code 5FORME; kloraneusa.com

What makes this clean formula so special is its unique cocktail of hydrating hyaluronic acid, soothing cornflower, and toning dextran sulfate. And while I don't have sensitive skin, this product was created with sensitivity top of mind — even my friends with super-sensitive skin swear by these under-eye patches.

Another thing that makes these stand out from other under-eye masks on the market is that they do not slip off. You only have to wear them for 15 minutes to do the trick, but you can walk around for hours and the hydrogel patches would not budge. Seriously, they're perfect for when you're doing chores and juggling a million tasks.

After using these under-eye patches, I can tell there's a very visible change. The appearance of my dark circles have reduced and the puffiness is completely gone. What's more, it's perfect to use pre-makeup as it also smooths out the area and therefore creates a more even canvas for concealer and/or foundation application.

From non-toxic makeup and skincare to sustainability practices, Clean Slate is an exploration of all things in the green beauty space. Find out what's really in your products — and what's being left out.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Of Course Jennifer Lopezâs Valentineâs Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super Convenient Version of the Wide-Leg Jeans Almost Every Celebrity Owns
These Two Restoring Body Treatments Single Handedly Transformed My Skin
My Skin Completely Transformed After Using This Body-Conditioning Duo That Applies Like Butter
Related Articles
These Two Restoring Body Treatments Single Handedly Transformed My Skin
My Skin Completely Transformed After Using This Body-Conditioning Duo That Applies Like Butter
Iâve spent so much money on luxury face powders but this $4 one works the best
I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other
lawless lip balm discount: INSTYLE15
My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick
How to Treat Dry Hands
How to Treat Dry Hands, According to Experts
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
How to Care For Your Skin After a Chemical Peel
3 Simple Ways to Take Care of Skin After a Chemical Peel
Rihanna Relied on This Exact Blurring Compact for Her Superbowl Beauty
This Is the Exact Compact Rihanna Used During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It Works Wonders for Oily Skin
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
I Tried the Detox Mask That Shoppers Call âMagical,â and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
I Tried the Detox Mask Shoppers Call “Magical,” and It Brightened My Skin After 8 Minutes
The Dewy Foundation Behind the Influencer Trip Everyone's Talking About Launched â and Our Editors Love It
The Dewy Foundation Behind the Influencer Trip Everyone's Talking About Launched — and Our Editors Love It
Pixi Eye Masks Review
I’ve Always Had Raccoon-Like Dark Circles, but These Eye Patches Make Them Disappear In 10 Minutes
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
This Multitasking Skin Tint Used By Naomi Watts Gives Me Dewy Coverage Without Feeling Like Makeup
Cosrx snail mucin sale
I Use Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Serum to Soothe Stressed-Out Skin — and It Contains a Surprising Ingredient
I've Using These New Complexion Correcting Products for a Month, and My Dark Spots Are Disappearing
I’ve Been Using These New Complexion-Correcting Products for a Month, and My Dark Spots Are Disappearing
Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion
Milk Setting Spray and Primer Duo
This TikTok-Viral Primer and Setting Spray Basically Glued My Makeup to My Face for 12 Hours