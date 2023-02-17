I’m a Beauty Writer, and My Favorite Inflammation-Reducing Makeup Remover Is Just $5 Right Now

A dermatologist signed off on its soothing and gentle formula.

By Brittany Gibson
Published on February 17, 2023 @ 09:30PM

As a beauty writer with sensitive skin, I’ve endured many trial-and-error incidents while attempting to find "holy grail" products that wouldn’t leave me with burning, puffy, or itchy skin. I eventually began exclusively opting for clean skincare products, which led me to discover my current (and forever) love: Klorane’s ultra gentle, multitasking micellar water. It’s made with organically farmed cornflower and ticks the boxes of being a cleanser, toner, and makeup remover all in one.

With a pH level similar to tears, the organically farmed cornflower water acts as a soothing, softening, and decongesting agent, while its vegan ingredients work to break down cosmetic residue. “The hero ingredient, cornflower water, is excellent at reducing inflammation and calming redness and irritation,” dermatologist Rhonda Q. Klein, MD/MPH, FAAD, tells InStyle.  “This solution is suited for sensitive skin since it is free of common irritants like parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and fragrance. I would recommend this product for sensitive skin as well as any skin types prone to inflammation such as acne, rosacea, or psoriasis.”

The best part? Thanks to Klorane’s Presidents’ Day sale, you can snag the micellar water for just $5 right now with the code 5FORME at checkout.

Cornflower Soothing Makeup Remover Water

Klorane

Shop now: $5–$21 with code 5FORME; kloraneusa.com

For reference, I have combination acne-prone skin, so when my search for my hero makeup remover began, I made sure to filter my options to show gentle, oil-free formulas to avoid irritation and greasy residue. Convenient application was also a priority, in which this bottle excels. Simply saturate a cotton pad with the remover by pressing down on the pump several times, then wipe away that day’s makeup — no rinsing is required. 

After testing the micellar water for the first time, I was elated. It offers a subtle, pleasant scent that isn’t overwhelming, it leaves my skin feeling soft and supple, and my pores appear noticeably smaller. I can also comfortably remove the entirety of my waterproof makeup in mere seconds — a feat I had yet to conquer until I discovered this product. Another lovely surprise: Without realizing the micellar water was safe for contact lens wearers, I had forgotten to remove mine before using it; I experienced zero burning or itching.

I discovered Klorane’s micellar water five years ago, and I don’t plan on ever using a different makeup remover. Since then, I’ve suggested it to countless friends and family members with and without sensitive skin, and they continue to rave about its effectiveness. Other reviewers on Klorane’s site also claimed to be loyal to the product —  one user even said they’ve been incorporating it into their skincare routine since 1995.

Grab a small bottle of the multitasking micellar water for just $5 right now — or opt for the full-size bottle for $21 — on the brand’s website while it’s still on sale.

