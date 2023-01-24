This French Pharmacy Brand's Strengthening Shampoo Makes Hair “Noticeably Thicker,” and It’s 25% Off

The “French Girl” look has long been a staple in makeup and fashion, focusing on bold red lips with pared-down makeup and apparel that’s both timeless and chic — or so Emily and Paris has taught me. And now, you can add hair care to your “How to Get the French-Girl Look” shopping list, with Klorane leading the way.

Klorane is a French brand loved by InStyle editors, recommended by hair colorists, and used by celebrities including Miranda Kerr and January Jones. The brand takes that simplistic French-girl approach and applies it to hair care, formulating products with effective plant-based ingredients while limiting the amount of unnecessary additives. And now through January 31, during its Friends and Family sale, you can take 25 percent off Klorane’s entire lineup with the code STOCKUP.

Overwashing hair is one of the easiest and most common mistakes we can make, stripping hair of natural oils that leave strands looking dry and brittle. But between washes, it’s not uncommon for grease to build up, which is where dry shampoo comes in, giving day-three hair a just-washed look. And supermodel Miranda Kerr swears by Klorane’s gentle formula, which she’s been using for years. In 2019, she shared with Vogue that the brand’s dry shampoo, which uses scalp-soothing oat milk, is a “must-have product” for when her hair gets oily. In a recent Amazon Live she expressed that it gives her fine hair texture, saying she hasn’t “found another dry shampoo quite like [it].”

$15 with code STOCKUP (Originally $20)

But for fine, thinning hair, there are few products better than the brand’s Strengthening Shampoo, which is formulated with quinine bark extract and edelweiss, which, per the brand, stimulate hair growth and reduce thinning. This shampoo has quickly become a customer favorite, with one shopper writing that it makes “thin hair noticeably thicker,” and another noting that their hair was “less limp with a visible fullness.” And while this is fast acting — “after a week of use my hair stopped falling out in handfuls” — you can also expect more long-term results. That same customer went on to note that, “within a few months, I was seeing a substantial amount of growth on my scalp.”

$18 with code STOCKUP (Originally $24)

And while I’ll never knock shopper and celebrity approval, when it comes to hair care, I’m always looking for stylist endorsement, and one hair colorist swears by the brand’s Brightening Chamomile Shampoo. “I have been recommending [this] shampoo to my clients for like, 10 years,” said colorist and stylist Juliana Ohlmeyer. “My blonde clients freak out after they use it [because] the apigenin, a natural chemical in the petals of chamomile, reflects light. It keeps color bright and controls the tones.” And right now, it’s on sale for just $17.

$17 with code STOCKUP (Originally $22)

