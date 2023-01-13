According to a Hair Colorist, Her Blonde Clients “Freak Out” at How Well This Light-Reflecting Shampoo Works

And it's on sale for $17.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

According to a Hair Colorist, Her Blonde Clients âFreak Outâ at How Well This Light-Reflecting Shampoo Works
Photo:

Getty Images

There’s nothing wrong with opting for your ol’ reliable $12 drugstore shampoo — but in my experience, there’s no turning back once you try mid- to upper-tier haircare products. And there’s one brand in this category that I frequently hear about from shoppers, colleagues, and stylists: French brand Klorane, which is having a 25 percent off sale with code STOCKUP until January 22. 

I’ve been familiar with the brand for years, but it was recently brought to my attention when Juliana Ohlmeyer, colorist and stylist at Bassia Bassia hair studio in New York City, posted it on her Instagram. She shared a message from a client who was absolutely ecstatic about Ohlmeyer’s Klorane Brightening Chamomile Shampoo recommendation for the upkeep of her blonde hair. 

BRIGHTENING SHAMPOO WITH CHAMOMILE

Klorane

Shop now: $17 with code STOCKUP (Originally $22); kloraneusa.com

The rare excitement over a shampoo stuck with me, so I asked Ohlmeyer to spill the tea on this beloved pick. (To clarify, she is not associated with the brand in any way — she just really loves it.) “I have been recommending the Klorane Chamomile Shampoo to my clients for like, 10 years. I swear, my blonde clients freak out after they use it,” she tells InStyle. “The apigenin, a natural chemical in the petals of chamomile, reflects light. It keeps color bright and controls the tones.” 

The texture of the shampoo is very light, so much so that it almost feels like a baby shampoo, Ohlmeyer says. For this reason, she recommends switching between this product and a more moisturizing option with each wash (perhaps Klorane’s also-on-sale Nourishing Shampoo with Mango?) 

The sale is sitewide and although it’s over a week long, I suggest you get a head start on shopping. Only one of the brand’s dry shampoos is currently in stock, and many other favorite products are also sold out. There are plenty of other stand-out picks from the brand, but I recommend the Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Strengthening Serum with Quinine and Edelweiss, and the Ultra-Gentle Conditioner with Oat Milk

Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Shop now: $15 with code STOCKUP (Originally $20); kloraneusa.com

Strengthening Serum with Quinne and Edelweiss

Shop now: $24 with code STOCKUP (Originally $32); kloraneusa.com

Ultra-Gentle Conditioner with Oat Milk

Shop now: $17 with code STOCKUP (Originally $22); kloraneusa.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Hailey Bieber simple winter outfit recipe
Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season
Related Articles
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This IPL Is the Most Impressive I've Found
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products, and This Laser Hair Removal Device Is the Most Impressive I've Found
Iâm a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These are the TK Leather Pieces Iâm Buying for Winter
I’m a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These Are the 10 Best Leather Pieces I’m Buying for Winter
Amazon secret winter skincare section
PSA: Amazon Has a Secret Section of Winter Skincare Products Starting at $14
Mario Badescu Peptide Serum Review
I’m a Serum-Obsessed Editor, and This Peptide-Packed Option Takes the Cake for Reducing Fine Lines
Clinique All About Eyes
This “Holy Grail” Moisturizing Eye Cream Makes Lines “Vanish,” and It’s Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom
Sol De Janiero Body Spray Review
People Always Stop Me to Ask What Scent I’m Wearing — It’s This Best-Selling, TikTok-Famous Body Spray
Philosophy Moisturizer sale
This Wrinkle- and Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Moisturizer Is a Fast Favorite Among Shoppers With Mature Skin
Iâm an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs For Their 2023 Glow-Up
I’m an Astrologer, and These Are the Beauty Products Each Sign Needs for Their 2023 Glow-Up
Dermaflash Luxe Sale
InStyle Named This Dermaplaning Tool the “Best Overall” Among 15 Devices — and It’s $40 Off for a Limited Time
Westman Atlier Skin Drop Review
When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed
Spanx Perfect Pant sale
Oprah’s Favorite Flattering Pants Are 60% Off in Spanx’s Massive Sale-on-Sale
CEO Glow Sunday Riley Sale
This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only
Amazon winter fashion weekend sale
Amazon Slashed Prices on Its Winter Fashion Section, and We Found the 24 Best Deals for Up to 70% Off
Shoppers With Dark Circles Say They Can Go Concealer-Free Thanks to This Wrinkle Cream That's 50% Off
Shoppers With Dark Circles Are Going Concealer-Free Thanks to This Half-Off Eye Cream