According to a Hair Colorist, Her Blonde Clients “Freak Out” at How Well This Light-Reflecting Shampoo Works

There’s nothing wrong with opting for your ol’ reliable $12 drugstore shampoo — but in my experience, there’s no turning back once you try mid- to upper-tier haircare products. And there’s one brand in this category that I frequently hear about from shoppers, colleagues, and stylists: French brand Klorane, which is having a 25 percent off sale with code STOCKUP until January 22.

I’ve been familiar with the brand for years, but it was recently brought to my attention when Juliana Ohlmeyer, colorist and stylist at Bassia Bassia hair studio in New York City, posted it on her Instagram. She shared a message from a client who was absolutely ecstatic about Ohlmeyer’s Klorane Brightening Chamomile Shampoo recommendation for the upkeep of her blonde hair.

Klorane

Shop now: $17 with code STOCKUP (Originally $22); kloraneusa.com

The rare excitement over a shampoo stuck with me, so I asked Ohlmeyer to spill the tea on this beloved pick. (To clarify, she is not associated with the brand in any way — she just really loves it.) “I have been recommending the Klorane Chamomile Shampoo to my clients for like, 10 years. I swear, my blonde clients freak out after they use it,” she tells InStyle. “The apigenin, a natural chemical in the petals of chamomile, reflects light. It keeps color bright and controls the tones.”

The texture of the shampoo is very light, so much so that it almost feels like a baby shampoo, Ohlmeyer says. For this reason, she recommends switching between this product and a more moisturizing option with each wash (perhaps Klorane’s also-on-sale Nourishing Shampoo with Mango?)

The sale is sitewide and although it’s over a week long, I suggest you get a head start on shopping. Only one of the brand’s dry shampoos is currently in stock, and many other favorite products are also sold out. There are plenty of other stand-out picks from the brand, but I recommend the Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, Strengthening Serum with Quinine and Edelweiss, and the Ultra-Gentle Conditioner with Oat Milk.

Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Shop now: $15 with code STOCKUP (Originally $20); kloraneusa.com

Strengthening Serum with Quinne and Edelweiss

Shop now: $24 with code STOCKUP (Originally $32); kloraneusa.com

Ultra-Gentle Conditioner with Oat Milk

Shop now: $17 with code STOCKUP (Originally $22); kloraneusa.com

