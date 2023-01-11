Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Shopping as a Size 2XL Woman Is Hard, but This Faux Suede Skort Has Saved Me This Winter It’s just $40. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 @ 11:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Klassy Shop As a “plus-size” woman, shopping for clothing is truly the bane of my existence. I have just stopped going into physical stores entirely because the sizes rarely exceed 12 or XL which leads me to have a meltdown. Unfortunately, online shopping is only slightly better because although there are more options, I spend much of my time opening websites, checking their size guide, realizing I don’t fit in their clothes, and moving on. This is always annoying, but it’s worse in the winter; I haven’t worn pants in 15 years and rely solely on thick, heavy-material skirts and skorts. A good winter skort is especially hard to find, which is why I have been in Klassy Network’s Suede Skort 80 percent of the season since it first arrived at my door. There are a handful of reasons I like Klassy, but first and foremost are its product pages. The skort is pictured on a variety of women ranging from XS to 3XL. Beyond being size-inclusive, I could actually grasp what it would look like on my body, which is frustratingly rare. It’s also $40 — a pleasant surprise in our currently over-inflated economy. Klassy Network Shop now: $40; klassyshop.com And it only got better when the Suede Skort, which I got in black, arrived. It’s a faux suede material so it's soft, doesn’t require any breaking in, and can be machine washed. The shorts are like a thick-yet-undetectable lining that maximizes comfort and movement. The zipper is hidden in a side seam which means none of that bunching up of fabric I often experience with backside zippers. The front also has a slight V-cut to it which defines my waist and adds a hint of tailoring. Over the holidays I traveled to Vancouver for almost a week and wore it at least four of those days which is a testament to how truly exceptional and versatile of a garment it is. If you are into co-ord outfits, there is a matching Suede Brami Crop Top that features Klassy’s band-free, built-in padding structure they say makes bras obsolete. I have the black Suede Skort for now (and I’m wearing it as I write this) but will likely be returning for the brown version and other size-inclusive products. Head to Klassy to shop my new favorite bottoms. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Level Up Your Puffer Game This Season With These Cute, Under-$50 Jackets From Amazon Shoppers in Their 40s Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Makes Their Skin Look “Brighter” and “More Fresh” People Always Stop Me to Ask What Scent I’m Wearing — It’s This Best-Selling, TikTok-Famous Body Spray