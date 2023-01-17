I Hated Wearing Bras Until I Found These TikTok-Loved Tops With a Functional Feature

RIP to my bras for good.

By Stephanie Hope
Published on January 17, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Klassy Brami Shirts Review
Photo:

Instagram @klassynetwork

Like many other people, I hate bras. Sure, they provide great support if you find the right size and style for you, but that’s not what I don’t like — I hate how obvious it is that you’re wearing one. If it’s not a lace bra showing a strange texture through your top, it’s the strap peeking out every two seconds around your shoulders. Basically, I want the support of a bra without looking like I’m wearing one — and thanks to these stylish, TikTok-loved tops, I can.

Klassy Network has completely changed my wardrobe with just one simple yet functional feature: Built-in padding. Brami (bra-meets-cami) shirts aren’t a new thing in the industry, but Klassy has managed to design stunning pieces with virtually undetectable padding. 

Wrap Long Sleeve Brami Full Length

Shop now: $48; klassyshop.com

The Klassy tops are made with an unbelievably soft and thick fabric, and the cups look and feel like normal bra padding (there are also slits inside the top to remove them if you want to). You can select a bandless shirt if you want no pressure against your body, or a compressive band if you want more support. To choose the right size, the brand recommends picking your usual size in tops since they all include generic padding. However, if you’re worried that the padding size won’t match your bust, you can buy separate pads in a different size that will still fit inside the top. 

Peek-a-Boo Long Sleeve Brami Crop

Klassy Network

Shop now: $48; klassyshop.com

The best part is that there are so many different top styles to choose from, and sizes go up to 3XL in most of their tops. If you prefer more full coverage, you can go for a full-length brami, or if you want to show off a bit of skin, its cropped bramis are just as stylish and equally as supportive. I was worried that you’d see the obvious padding through the top, but after wearing it for an entire night out, it looked pretty seamless with every mirror selfie pic. I felt completely supported, almost like I was wearing a stylish sports bra instead of a regular top. There is also something so amazing about putting on a top and not having to adjust my bra or decide if I need to wear pasties with it or not. 

Reviewers of the shop also seem to agree with me. One shopper said, “I love that I can wear this and still have the support of a bra.” Another said that not having to wear a bra is the highlight, but the material is also so beautiful. “The workmanship is amazing because let’s be honest, it could have been terrible,” the reviewer continued. Overall, fans of Klassy Network seem to love the “variety of styles” to choose from, the “affordable cost,” and how “supportive” the tops are.

Shop the brami tops yourself, and you may also end up ditching your bras for good! 

U-Shaped Long Sleeve Bramisuit

Shop now: $48; klassyshop.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

this $13 bottle of nail polish lasts longer on my nails than some gels do
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
Related Articles
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Ourself CPC - This Lip Conditioner Is the Only One Keeping My Chapped Lips Hydrated
This Dermatologist-Developed Lip Conditioner Is the Only One That Successfully Hydrates My Chapped Lips
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots
The Best Unlined Bras That Are Supremely Comfortable
The 8 Best Unlined Bras of 2023 That Are Supremely Comfortable
The Best Sweaters for an Extra Cozy Year
The 16 Best Sweaters of 2023 for an Extra Cozy Year
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
According to a Hair Colorist, Her Blonde Clients âFreak Outâ at How Well This Light-Reflecting Shampoo Works
According to a Hair Colorist, Her Blonde Clients “Freak Out” at How Well This Light-Reflecting Shampoo Works
Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
Emily Ratajkowski Instagram story tube top
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
This Comfy White Cotton T-Shirt Is My Go-To for Winter Layering
This Comfy White Cotton T-Shirt Is My Go-To for Winter Layering
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Pants Trend I’ve Been Living in With the Winter Shoe Hack I’ve Been Dying to Try
Mario Badescu Peptide Serum Review
I’m a Serum-Obsessed Editor, and This Peptide-Packed Option Takes the Cake for Reducing Fine Lines
This âFlattering and Comfortableâ Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and Itâs Now Just $8
This “Flattering and Comfortable” Amazon Bra Is an Everyday Staple, and It’s Now Just $8
Hanky Panky Nordstrom sale
The Most Flattering, Comfortable Thongs I Own Are 55% Off Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Skims Products
Shop our Favorite 13 Skims Products Before They Sell Out