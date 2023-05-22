The Editor-Loved Beauty Brand Kate Hudson Uses Just Gave Us Exclusive Early Access to Its Sitewide Sale

In preparation for summer, I’ve started revisiting the beauty routines celebrities have sworn by for dewy skin and an effortless glow. Since I tend to associate Kate Hudson with summer — from her blonde, beachy waves to her work (you thought I forgot Fool’s Gold?) — it’s no surprise that I keep returning to the “hot girl summer” makeup routine she shared last year. And lucky for us, many of her picks in said routine come from a beauty brand that just gave InStyle readers exclusive early access to its sitewide Friends and Family Sale.

In the TikTok shared last August, Hudson revealed that she uses Kjaer Weis’ cream blush and lip gloss to give her a sun-kissed glow, both of which are now 25 percent off when you use the code VIP25 at checkout. While Hudson’s summer staples are easily the first to go in my cart, I also found five other products worth grabbing during the brand’s sitewide sale, including a few beauty editor-loved essentials.

7 Makeup and Skincare Deals to Buy in Kjaer Weis’ Exclusive Beauty Sale

The blush and gloss aren’t the only Kjaer Weis picks Hudson has used. Earlier this year, the actress showed up to the Oscars with skin just as radiant as her shining, sequined dress. And according to her makeup artist, the secret was Kjaer Weis’ Beautiful Hydration Serum, which gave her “extra hydration and luminosity.” The serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid and root of light, which gives skin an all-over-glow, per the brand. Shoppers say it’s “magically hydrating, softening, and smoothing,” with one person writing that it left their skin “plump, clear, hydrated, and glowy.”

Another makeup pick to consider while it’s on sale is the buildable, full-coverage Cream Foundation, which Emma Watson reportedly has used. On the other hand, if you’re just interested in a little blur and a lot of radiance, consider the brand’s tinted moisturizer that happens to be a beauty editor-favorite. “I've tried many skin tints that are simply too drying or hard to spread and end up looking cakey, but Kjaer Weis' tinted moisturizer is super nourishing and creamy,” wrote InStyle’s Christina Butan, adding that it makes her skin feel “so soft and moisturized” without getting oily.

Another beauty editor staple is The Beautiful Primer, which was an InStyle reader favorite in 2022, and writer Tamim Alnuweiri dubbed as the only “dew-enhancing” primer to “actually create light.” “My friends told me it looked like I had ‘rich-girl skin,’ like I spent thousands of dollars on expensive celebrity-touted treatments,” wrote Alnuweiri, who said that the primer packed with lavender water and cold-pressed olive oil gave her “a plump, dewy complexion.” And even shoppers who never felt the need for a primer swear by this one. “It makes my skin look so dewy and nearly flawless,” said a fan.

Finally, the brand’s popular Im-Possible Mascara is just $20 during the sale. With an innovative dual-sided brush — a curved side promotes volume, while a flat side adds length — the mascara is formulated with nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed and marula oil to lock in moisture and stimulate growth, per the brand. Shoppers rave that it’s the “best new mascara,” with one person loving the conditioning effects and glossy look, but also that the “easy removal” means they’re not “losing lashes while cleansing at the end of the day.”

Kjaer Weis’ Friends and Family sale officially starts tomorrow, but with the code VIP25, InStyle readers can access it a day early to stock up on celebrity- and beauty editor-favorite products for less.