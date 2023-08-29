My 74-Year-Old Mom and I Can’t Stop Wearing These Comfy Sneakers With 1 Genius Feature

They have a hands-free design that can be slipped on and off easily.

A variety of questionable fashion trends sprang forth from my high school. Chief among them? Walking down the hallways with the backs of our sneakers underneath our heels, almost like clogs. I’m not sure why this trend ran rampant between classes. Was it comfortable? Absolutely not. Was it easier than tying our shoes? Well, yes. So when I discovered sneakers that not only laced up, but promised to slip-on and spring back up around my heels — hands-free — I was immediately intrigued.

The shoes in question are none other than Kizik’s Athens Slip-On Sneakers. I’m always on the hunt for sneakers as cute as they are comfortable, especially since an unfortunate ankle break years ago led to some pretty massive overhauling of my shoe wardrobe. (My trusty stilettos look pretty forlorn these days.) These Kizik sneakers have quickly become my go-tos for comfort, style, ease and occasion all rolled into one.

For starters, let’s talk about Kizik’s slip-on functionality. The sneakers really do slip right on and off without untying. It’s ingenious, really — the laces never loosen, and the heels spring right back up as soon as your feet slide in. Kizik calls this HandsFree Labs Technology — I call it my new best friend. Then there’s the breathable knit mesh upper, springy and cushioned outsoles, additional ankle padding and extra room in the toe box, not to mention removable and washable insoles. They’re very size inclusive, with sizes ranging from 6 to 16.5 in both regular and wide widths. With five different colors to choose from like pink, gray, and white on Amazon (and even more on Kizik’s website), it’s easy to find at least one to try. I’m a true size 6 and own them in a size 6 in the pink shade, and they fit perfectly.

You may be wondering whether I really do wear these slip-on sneakers everywhere. In the last four months alone, I’ve slid them on for a host of activities: a day at Disneyland (complete with watching a parade, walking seven miles, and standing in multiple ride lines), sightseeing for four days around New Orleans, on a flight to Ohio, a night at the Hollywood Bowl (including a two-mile walk afterward), trekking two miles back and forth to weekly trivia with my friends, and slipping into them every time I run errands. Honestly, I’m tired just writing all that out — but my feet aren’t! No matter how many hours I spend in them, they feel so cushy and comfortable, and my ankles are supported without any residual pain.

I actually love these sneakers so much, I even convinced my 74-year-old mom to buy a pair. She got them in pink, too, so now we’re twins who are equally obsessed with our slip-ons. We’re not alone in how much we love them, either, since they’ve garnered a handful of five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper raved that they’re “comfortable, stylish, colorful and so easy to put on.” Other reviewers said they’re “like walking on a cloud” and “completely worth every penny.” Another person with a recent injury that prevented them from bending over to tie their shoe laces said that the slip-on feature saved them “so much time.”

My mom and I will both be singing the praises of the Kizik Athens Slip-On Sneakers for the rest of time. If you want to join us, you can pick up a pair for yourself for $129 on Amazon.

