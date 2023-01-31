This Heatless Styling Tool Gives My Hair Salon-Level Curls That Rival the Results of My Dyson Airwrap

And it’s only $16.

By Jasmine Hyman
Published on January 31, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kitsch Heatless Curls Review
Photo:

Getty Images

A few months ago, I began a journey to improve my hair health, which included making some major changes to my haircare routine. I started incorporating hair serums coupled with a scalp massager, swapped my blonde balayage for my natural brunette color, and most notably, restricted the amount of heat I put on my hair. 

I was previously guilty of using heat tools three to four times a week, and while I loved the fresh blowout look they provided, the overuse was noticeably reflected in my dead ends and breakage. 

Enter: Kitsch’s Satin Heatless Curl Set, a tool that has reigned supreme throughout my haircare transformation. An Amazon best-seller in the hair rollers category, the set comes with two satin scrunchies and a matching rod, around which you wrap and secure your hair before bed. By morning, you’ll awake to voluminous salon-esque curls, saving time, money, and your hair from heat-related damage. The silky material prevents breakage and frizz: two damaging results of using hot tools. The headband is also crafted with a cushion-like filling, making it comfortable and easy to wear to bed.

Satin Heatless Curling Set

Kitsch

Shop now: $16; kitsch.com, amazon.com, and ulta.com 

The heatless curl trend has metabolized over the past few years via TikTok, providing an amazing alternative to hair-damaging curling irons and blow dryers. I even receive more compliments and questions about my hair when using this set than when I use my Dyson Airwrap. Plus, it’s a fraction of the price at just $16. 

I primarily use the headband overnight and it takes less than five minutes to weave my hair through before bed. The process saves upwards of 20 minutes in the morning, otherwise spent styling my hair (though more often than not, I ultimately end up slicking it back into a ponytail). 

Satin Heatless Curling Set Before, During, After

InStyle / Jasmine Hyman

To create the curls, I simply clip the headband to the top of my head and wrap my hair around the rod, circling away from my face. I begin with a small front piece and continuously add more strands to roll around the band as I go. Once all my hair is twisted around the rod, I hold it in place with the scrunchie counterparts. 

I sleep with the tool overnight so the curls have ample time to form. In the morning, I simply untie the scrunchies, pull the rod out, and lightly brush through my hair. The result: ultimate volume and waves that mimic a fresh blowout. 

Shop the heatless curl set that prevents breakage and leaves my hair with salon-level results for $16 at Kitsch, Amazon, and Ulta.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Ourself CPC - This Lip Conditioner Is the Only One Keeping My Chapped Lips Hydrated
This Dermatologist-Developed Lip Conditioner Is the Only One That Successfully Hydrates My Chapped Lips
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
Shoppers Are Raving About These Best-Selling "Buttery Soft Leggings" That Start at Just $11
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Buttery Soft” — and They’re on Sale for Just $9
Related Articles
Long Hair
Deal Alert: Shoppers Declare This 42%-Off Shampoo Set the "Absolute Best” for Hair Growth
Growth and Curl-Defining Blueberry Reparative Conditioner
This Growth-Promoting Leave-In Conditioner Creates Fuller and Longer Curls in Just 2 Months
Amazon beauty under $10 valentine's day
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Customer-Loved Beauty Gifts for Valentine’s Day — All $10 or Less
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair
Kristin Chenoweth Uses this Celebrity-Formulated Oil to "Put Moisture back in [her] Lips"
Kristin Chenoweth’s Go-To Lip Moisture Products Are in Stock — but They’re Selling Out Fast
U-Beauty CPC - The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is 15% Off for InStyle Readers
The Skin Barrier Treatment That Transformed My Complexion From Dull to Bouncy Is on Sale for InStyle Readers
Blonde Street Style
I’ve Used This $13 Purple Shampoo for 4 Years, and It’s Kept My Hair the Perfect Shade of Platinum
Balancing Mist
Shoppers Say This Toning Mist Is Like a “Burst of Moisture,” and We Have a Sitewide Discount Code
Rapidlash
Strangers Stopped to Ask Me If I'd Had Lash Extensions After Using This Under-the-Radar Growth Serum
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
I Traded Out a Viral Lip Treatment for This Balm From a Supermodelâs Beauty Brand
This Supermodel-Founded Tinted Balm Works So Well, It’s Replaced All My Lip Products
Evolvetogether CPC - This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Hydrating, Multi-Use Balm Is a Cold Weather Hero for My Lips, Cuticles, and More
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for âSkin Renewal Without Irritationâ
This Hydrating, $13 Exfoliant Is Dermatologist-Approved for “Skin Renewal Without Irritation”
Droplette Sale
The Skincare Device Shoppers “Highly Recommend” for Fighting Wrinkles Is $200 Off for One More Day
Essence volume mascara
Shoppers Say There’s “No Need for Falsies” With This $5 Volumizing Mascara