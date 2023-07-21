Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools Amazon Shoppers Are Growing "So Many New Hairs" Thanks to This Shampoo Bar That's Skyrocketing in Sales More than 10,000 people have bought it in the past month alone. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / Instyle As someone who is constantly trying out new haircare products, the number of plastic bottles in my shower has quickly gotten out of hand. Recently, I decided to start looking for more sustainable options that are still good for my hair, and that’s when I discovered the Kitsch Hair Growth Shampoo Bar, which saves two plastic bottles per bar, according to the brand. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have bought the eco-friendly solid shampoo in the past month alone, per the retailer, so I figured it was worth adding to my cart. The shampoo’s main ingredient is rice water protein, which moisturizes the hair, increases shine, and promotes new growth — um, sign me up. It’s also formulated with castor oil to protect your locks from environmental damage and strengthen your hair follicles. The 3.6-ounce shampoo bar is suitable for all hair types, including color-treated strands. Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 To use the shampoo, simply wet the bar and rub it between your hands before lathering the product into your hair and rinsing it out. And if you’re ready to fully commit to the solid lifestyle, follow the cleanser with the Kitsch Strengthening Hair Conditioner Bar that’s made with similar nourishing ingredients. In the shampoo’s Amazon reviews section, hundreds of shoppers have shared their positive experiences with the product. One reviewer said they’ll “never use bottle shampoo again,” since the bar makes their hair “feel better and look 1,000-percent better between washes.” Another shopper said the formula made their hair “softer with the first use,” while a third person confirmed their locks are “fuller and stronger” after two months of using the shampoo bar. The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Other shoppers noticed thicker and fuller locks after switching to the shampoo bar. One reviewer has “so many new hairs growing in,” so they will be using the product “for years to come.” And, another shopper, who has been using the shampoo bar for a few months now, is seeing “significant hair growth.” It doesn’t get much better than a $14 shampoo bar that’s good for your hair and the environment. And, if you end up falling in love with the product, you can get a set of two on Amazon for $25. I know I can’t wait to try it. Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks My 58-Year-Old Mom Dubbed This Crease-Resistant Eyeshadow Stick a "Must" for Aging Eyelids My Secret to a Permanently Hydrated Pout Is This $6 Lip Balm I Keep in Every Bag 34DDD-Cup Shoppers "Don’t Need to Wear a Bra" With These Supportive Tank Tops That Are $5 Apiece