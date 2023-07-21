Amazon Shoppers Are Growing "So Many New Hairs" Thanks to This Shampoo Bar That's Skyrocketing in Sales

As someone who is constantly trying out new haircare products, the number of plastic bottles in my shower has quickly gotten out of hand. Recently, I decided to start looking for more sustainable options that are still good for my hair, and that’s when I discovered the Kitsch Hair Growth Shampoo Bar, which saves two plastic bottles per bar, according to the brand. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers have bought the eco-friendly solid shampoo in the past month alone, per the retailer, so I figured it was worth adding to my cart.

The shampoo’s main ingredient is rice water protein, which moisturizes the hair, increases shine, and promotes new growth — um, sign me up. It’s also formulated with castor oil to protect your locks from environmental damage and strengthen your hair follicles. The 3.6-ounce shampoo bar is suitable for all hair types, including color-treated strands.

Amazon

To use the shampoo, simply wet the bar and rub it between your hands before lathering the product into your hair and rinsing it out. And if you’re ready to fully commit to the solid lifestyle, follow the cleanser with the Kitsch Strengthening Hair Conditioner Bar that’s made with similar nourishing ingredients.

In the shampoo’s Amazon reviews section, hundreds of shoppers have shared their positive experiences with the product. One reviewer said they’ll “never use bottle shampoo again,” since the bar makes their hair “feel better and look 1,000-percent better between washes.” Another shopper said the formula made their hair “softer with the first use,” while a third person confirmed their locks are “fuller and stronger” after two months of using the shampoo bar.

Other shoppers noticed thicker and fuller locks after switching to the shampoo bar. One reviewer has “so many new hairs growing in,” so they will be using the product “for years to come.” And, another shopper, who has been using the shampoo bar for a few months now, is seeing “significant hair growth.”

It doesn’t get much better than a $14 shampoo bar that’s good for your hair and the environment. And, if you end up falling in love with the product, you can get a set of two on Amazon for $25. I know I can’t wait to try it.