Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Just Welcomed Baby No. 2

The ‘Game of Thrones’ couple is “delighted” about the arrival of their little girl.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 @ 01:44PM
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington
Photo:

Getty

Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie have a reason to celebrate. The Game of Thrones stars welcomed their second child together, People officially reported today, although details about the baby girl's birthday and name haven't been officially released. She joins her big brother two years after the couple became parents in 2021.

“They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family," a rep for the stars told Page Six.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

The birth of their daughter comes after Harington announced his family was expecting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February. Opening up about his new chapter of fatherhood, he shared how his wife and two-year-old son are gearing up for a new addition to the family.

"He's really good. He's about to get the shock of his life, which is he's about to get a brother or sister," Harington told Fallon. "... I think he's going to be a great older brother. It's just really exciting."

"I'm not sure he's quite conceptually understood it just yet. We're trying to get him ready for it," he added. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, Mommy's baby.' And he points at his tummy and goes, 'My baby.'"

Despite this being his second time around, the actor is “terrified” about having another child.

"With the first baby, you're walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daises for nine months. Well, the man is, anyway," Harington shared. "This time the reality check is much shorter. You get practical real quick."

