Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week

Couples who attend fashion week together, slay together. At least that's the case for Game of Thrones sweethearts Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who made a rare couple outing during Menswear Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The husband-and-wife duo were photographed at the Louis Vuitton FW 2023/2024 show wearing coordinating suits by the french designer. Leslie wore a tailored, military-style black jacket with leather straps and buttons, including one that was embossed with the brand's signature logo print. She paired the top with black trousers and matching booties, which also had LV print detailing on the toes. For his part, Harington wore black dress pants similar to his wife's, but contrasted her look on top with a golden-yellow, double-breasted blazer with sequin flower buttons that screamed spring is coming. He completed the look with black checkered loafers and a wrist watch.

The two met on the set of the popular HBO show in 2012 before sparking dating rumors. They tied the knot in June 2018 in Leslie's homeland of Scotland, and now share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Another famous — and equally as stylish — couple was also spotted in matching suits during the Fashion Week festivities. White Lotus star Theo James attended the Giorgio Armani show alongside his wife Ruth Kearney, both in matching structured all-black looks in the front row.