Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

A new baby is coming for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.



On Friday, Harington shared that the couple and former Game of Thrones co-stars — who are already parents to a two-year-old son whose name has yet to be revealed — are expecting their second child together during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



While chatting with Fallon, the actor admitted that his son is "about to get the shock of his life," adding: "Which is that he's about to get a brother or sister." He went on to half-jokingly explain that he's "terrified" to become a father again. "You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway," Harington said. "But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

When asked about what his son thinks of them adding another member to the family, Kit said that he's too young to truly understand. "We're trying to get him ready for it," he said. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's — yeah, you'll know soon enough."

Before sharing the big baby news, Harington gave an update about the couple's first child, telling Fallon that he's "quite smart." "It's surprising, seeing as we're both actors," he said of himself and Leslie. "We're like, we're not sure quite where that's come from ... He likes applause. Every time he does something good, we give him applause, and we're worrying that's kind of pushing him towards acting. We're a bit like, 'Eh, you might be too smart for this. Go save the word, we're sick, we had no choice.' "