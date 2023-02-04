Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

The couple are already parents to a two-year-old son.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 4, 2023 @ 01:21PM
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington
Photo:

Getty

A new baby is coming for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. 

On Friday, Harington shared that the couple and former Game of Thrones co-stars — who are already parents to a two-year-old son whose name has yet to be revealed — are expecting their second child together during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

While chatting with Fallon, the actor admitted that his son is "about to get the shock of his life," adding: "Which is that he's about to get a brother or sister." He went on to half-jokingly explain that he's "terrified" to become a father again. "You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway," Harington said. "But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

When asked about what his son thinks of them adding another member to the family, Kit said that he's too young to truly understand. "We're trying to get him ready for it," he said. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's — yeah, you'll know soon enough."

Before sharing the big baby news, Harington gave an update about the couple's first child, telling Fallon that he's "quite smart." "It's surprising, seeing as we're both actors," he said of himself and Leslie. "We're like, we're not sure quite where that's come from ... He likes applause. Every time he does something good, we give him applause, and we're worrying that's kind of pushing him towards acting. We're a bit like, 'Eh, you might be too smart for this. Go save the word, we're sick, we had no choice.' "

Related Articles
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in Her Baby Photos
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Engaged
Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen Responded to Tom Brady's Retirement Post
Kylie Jenner Aire Webster Instagram
Kylie Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Son Aire Included the Cutest Never-Before-Seen Videos
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher for His Behavior During His Marriage to Demi Moore
Jessica Simpson Pink Suit Create & Cultivate Los Angeles 2020
How Jessica Simpson Learned Hollywood's Meaning of Monogamy
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Says She's Open to a Sixth Marriage
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Found Out She Was Pregnant in the Cutest Way
Emily Ratajkowski photo call paris
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Doesn’t Think “Divorce Is a Sad Thing”
Elemis rose cream amazon sale
Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones Use This Anti-Aging Moisturizer, and Its New Formula Is Nearly $40 Off
demi-moore-ashton-kutcher-no-strings-attached
Ashton Kutcher Had Some NSFW Words in Response to Ex Demi Moore's 2019 Memoir
Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor and Her Husband Daryl Sabara Are Expecting Baby No. 2
Zaya Wade Winter Formal Photos with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Zaya Wade Shared a Momentous Occasion With Her Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Keke Palmer Sequin Dress New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023
Keke Palmer Glowed in a Monochromatic Dress and Boots Combo for Her Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Rita Ora Taika Waititi "Thor" premiere
Rita Ora Just Confirmed That She and Taika Waititi Secretly Got Married Last Year