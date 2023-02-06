Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, and Doja Cat Used the Same Under-$12 Beauty Find for Their Grammys Glam

This brand is behind so many red carpet lash looks.

Published on February 6, 2023 @ 11:30PM

Heidi Klum Grammys
Getty Images.

The 2023 Grammy Awards were brimming with dazzling celebrity beauty looks, each as unique as its wearer. Three stars did, however, share one notable similarity in their red carpet lash looks. Hailing from Kiss, an InStyle-approved drugstore lash brand and red-carpet go-to, Grammy attendees Heidi Klum and Doja Cat donned regalcore strip lashes from the brand’s Muses collections, while Megan Fox stunned in a fluttery set from the ultra-popular MLBB collection. 

KISS My Lash But Better False Eyelashes Multipack, Bare Affair

Ulta

Shop now: $12; ulta.com

Fox flaunted a fluffy, natural-looking fringe, courtesy of Kiss MLBB Lashes in the style ‘bare affair.’ Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina — who’s worked extensively with the actress — called the actor’s Grammy Awards look “angelic perfection,” on Instagram, citing “elegant Hollywood” as her inspiration. “We wanted to do a glam that focused on gorgeous skin and wispy lashes elongated at the ends,” Kristina shared in a press release, adding that this “helps to create a pulled out cat eye effect,” in a statement to InStyle. The Kiss lashes proved the “perfect fit” for Fox’s “wearable glam,” she concluded in the release.

Designed for daily wear, the lashes offer a natural look and lightweight feel. The lash band, Kiss’s thinnest design to date, is virtually imperceptible; ultra-flexible, it melds with the wearer’s natural eye shape for a seamless finish. In totality, this lash set imparts an extension-like look in a convenient strip format. And for $12 for a four-pack, each set rings in at a mere $3.

For an elongating effect, Kristina paired Fox’s lashes with the Maybelline Tattoo studio ink pen liquid liner — a number one new launch that’s currently on sale at Amazon. And to secure the strips in place, Kristina used the brand’s $5 Lash Couture Super Strong Lash Adhesive in the clear shade, which shoppers call the “best adhesive [they’ve] ever used.” Kristina shares her application technique with InStyle, noting she “evenly distribute[s] a layer of the glue to the base of the strip lash,” letting it dry “for probably 15 to 30 seconds so it gets tacky and really grabs onto the lid” before applying, which “prevents slipping around.” 

KISS Lash Couture The Muses Collection False Eyelashes, Noblesse

Ulta

Shop now: $8; ulta.com 

Heidi Klum likewise looked red carpet-regal in a gilded gown with coca-colored accents. The model’s makeup look, created by Celebrity Makeup Artist Sabrina Bedrani, emphasized Klum’s eyes — gemlike beneath her face-framing fringe. “I wanted Heidi’s eyes to pop without making them too dark,” Bedrani shared via a press release. To get the soft, smoky vibe, Bedrani swept “gold and brown tones” across Klum’s lids — a homage to hues in her dress. For lashes, Bedrani selected ‘nobless’ from the Kiss Muses Collection, dubbing the set “perfect” for creating a wide-eyed look with “a bit of drama.” To ensure lift-proof wear, Bedrani relied on the brand’s Kiss lash Couture Adhesive in the clear shade. 

Klum’s red carpet lashes are among the most comfortable strips Kiss creates, and among the most comfortable available, as per the brand. This is thanks in part to the lash band, which proves particularly pliable to hug the lash line and therefore, customizable to one’s lid shape. Moreover, the lashes themselves are incredibly soft, giving them a lightweight feel and fluffy finish. As with every style in the Muses collection, these are handmade with faux silk and can be reused. 

KISS Lash Couture The Muses Collection

KISS

Shop now: $9; cvs.com 

Ernesto Casillas, a celebrity makeup artist and creative mind behind Doja Cat’s Grammy Awards look, also credits strip lashes from Kiss’ Muses Collection, though relying on a recently launched style, ‘sire.’ Casillas wanted to give the Grammy nominee’s Versace look “a more Punk feel,” he shared via a press release. “To give her eyes some sex appeal, the winged-out lash…[was] perfect.”

The lashes, which have a slightly spiky appearance, are nevertheless incredibly soft-to-the-touch. Hand-tied using faux silk and layered for a dimensional effect, the strips have a look and feel that’s on par with much pricier pairs.

Casillas applied the lashes with the Kiss Lash Couture Strip Lash Adhesive in black. In addition to providing worry-free, budge-proof wear, the $6 formula contains biotin for supporting lash health. As evidenced by the frequency with which it was used during the 2023 Grammy Awards, it’s certainly worth trying no matter which set of lashes you choose.

