Shoppers Say These Now-$6 Press-On Toenails Are the Key to Faking a Pedicure During Sandal Season

As a beauty editor, it’s not often that I come across a type of beauty product I didn’t even know existed, but it just happened to me this week. I was on TikTok and came across videos of people truly losing it over Kiss’ Everlasting French Pedicure press-on toenails.

I am very familiar with Kiss’ affordable press-on nails but I didn’t know there was a counterpart for your feet. My quick Amazon search confirmed that not only are press-on toenails a thing, but Kiss’ are especially loved with nearly 7,000 five-star ratings. The cherry on top is that the Kiss press-on pedicure kit is 65 percent off right now.

For $6 you get 24 flexible nails done in a classic French manicure style, nail glue, nail file, and cuticle stick. The brand’s instructions are very simple: Glue and go.

It’s the easy and hassle-free solution to sandal season, according to shoppers. One reviewer was most impressed by their lasting power. “I’ve kicked the walls, barstools, [worn] tight shoes, I’ve even tripped on the concrete and they did not chip or crack.”

Another person said they first bought the Kiss French Pedicure Kit last minute for an event. “I fell in love. I can’t believe how realistic they look. They are beautiful and clean and I like them better than my own toenails.” The reviewer added that the toenails “last for weeks.”

“I have less-than-nice looking toenails and they are perfect for sandal season.” One reviewer wrote. “I get compliments on my ‘pedicure’ and people don’t know they are artificial,” they concluded. Another reviewer similarly shared that they have been “self-conscious about their feet for a long time” because of toenail fungus. With these, however, they said “I feel so confident about my feet and wore my sandals without any worries.” Plus, “I ran, worked out, went to the beach, swam and they stayed [on].”

Save yourself time and money by swapping your summer pedicures for this nifty and foolproof home solution. Head to Amazon to shop Kiss’ Everlasting French Pedicure while it’s just $6.

