These $5 Press-Ons Leave Me With a Salon-Quality French Manicure in 5 Minutes

I'm a self-proclaimed press-on nail aficionado. I’ve been applying them since I was in high school and have quite literally tried every shape, style, and length. I keep a stockpile of what I dub "boxed manicures," specifically Kiss’s Everlasting Press-On French Nails, to throw on for any and every occasion, from virtual Zoom events to weddings. When the pandemic was at its peak, I, like many others, completely abandoned the nail salon and tried just about every at-home manicure method, from mini gel UV lamps to nail stickers, but show nothing compares to my trusty, $5 Kiss French press-ons

Kiss was one of the first press-on nail brands I tried, and I keep coming back for its high-quality, durable, and affordable nails. The Everlasting French press-on nails are the crème de la crème of a salon-quality French manicure; the white tips don’t chip, the short length looks very natural, and the high-shine finish makes my hands look salon-fresh. As a former renowned coffin-shaped, medium-length press-on nail girl, I can honestly say the short length of the nails are perfect for a natural-looking. sophisticated manicure that makes for much easier keyboard typing.

Amazon

Shop now: $5 (Originally $7); amazon.com



The kit contains everything you need to transform your nails in an instant, including the glue, nail file, cuticle stick, and nail set. They’re also super easy to apply and fit perfectly on my small fingers — in fact, I’ve applied these nails on planes, trains, and even in the back seat of an Uber. All you have to do is use a dab of glue to adhere the nail, press it on for a few seconds, and you’re done.

The best part is the shock that accompanies the compliments I receive when donning my inexpensive French manicure, as many refuse to believe they’re press-ons. Yet, with more than 4,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s no wonder the Kiss Everlasting French Nails rival a $70 NYC salon French manicure full set. The quality is outstanding, and I can wear them for up to three weeks without worrying about them lifting, falling off, chipping, cracking, or damaging my natural nail bed in the process, even when I’m rough on my hands.

I will honestly never purchase another brand or version of French press-on nails. I have an undying loyalty to my $5 Kiss press-ons for a perfect five-minute manicure, and I have a feeling you will, too, once you give them a try.

