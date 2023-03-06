Beauty Nails I Get Salon-Quality Nails at Home in Under 15 Minutes With These $6 Press-Ons From Amazon I've been wearing them for years. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images. Unpopular opinion: Sitting at the nail salon for hours has never been relaxing to me. I wish I could drop my hands off at the salon and pick them up later. Even a simple one-color gel manicure can take up to two hours and cost more than $50. I love a good nail trend as much as the next girl, but I don’t want to break the bank or wait in the salon for hours to keep up appearances. After much trial with various forms of DIY nail art, I now keep my vanity stocked with Kiss’s Bare But Better Trunude Press-On Nails to get salon-quality nails at home. The long, nude pink, coffin-shaped press-ons are ready to go straight out of the kit. They come in a pack of 28 chip-proof nails, offered in a variety of nail bed sizes. Everything you need for quick and easy application is included; the press-ons come with a cuticle pusher, nail file, and glue, so you can get the complete salon experience all for $6. Amazon Shop now: $6 with coupon; amazon.com These have been my go-to press-ons for a few years now. Whenever I wear them, people ask what salon I went to, not realizing they’re press-ons. The color and shape mimic that of acrylics I have paid over $70 for and, with careful application, can pass as the same set for $6. They take me about 15 minutes to apply, though most of that time is spent finding the right nail to fit each finger; the glue-down process takes only 5 minutes. This TikToker @angybvby opted to reshape her press-ons, which is a great option to further customize, but they also look great straight out of the pack (how I prefer to wear them). When I use the nail file to buff my nails before applying the nails and the glue, they last me over a week — and as someone who’s prone to accidents, I find that these nails are durable and don’t pop off easily. On several occasions, these press-on nails have been my saving grace, and Amazon shoppers are saying the same. One five-star star shopper said that “they are thick…not flimsy like other press-on nails.” Another shopper who wore the set for two weeks stated, “These are the most natural-looking nails I’ve tried… it sits nicer on the cuticle [than other pres-ons] and is less likely to lift,” crediting its thinner bottom half. ”These nails fit well,” shared a similar five-star reviewer who claimed the color stayed “beautiful” during the one week they wore them. A typical acrylic set will cost you upwards of $50 at the salon, but these Kiss Bare But Better Trunude Press-On Nails will give you the same results for just $6 on Amazon with an on-site coupon. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend Cuyana Just Made a Bag That's About to Be Everywhere, and It's Selling Out This Anti-Aging Cream Made Shoppers' Skin Look 10 Years Younger Within a Week