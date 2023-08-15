Amazon Shoppers Wear This “Super Cute and Comfy” Midi Dress Year-Round, and It’s on Sale for $20

Keep it in your wardrobe from summer to fall.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Versatile Amazon Midi Dress
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Now that it’s officially mid-August, we’ve reached that time of year when getting dressed and going shopping feels… confusing. While the weather is still leaning toward hot and humid in many places, many of us are ready to start reworking our wardrobes for fall. The solution? Investing in versatile pieces you can wear between the seasons. Of course, Amazon shoppers already found a short-sleeve midi dress they say perfectly falls into that transitional category, and it’s on sale for just $20 — an entire 50 percent off its original price. 

Available in 12 patterns, the mid-calf-length Kirundo dress has a V-neckline and a cinched waist, both with ruffle trim, as well as flutter sleeves. It’s made from breathable chiffon with a full lining underneath, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through the fabric. Choose from sizes S through XL, which roughly corresponds to numerical sizes 4 through 18, per the brand. 

Amazon KIRUNDO 2023 Women's Summer Midi Dress

Amazon

Depending on how you style the dress, it can take on a whole new life. During these final weeks of summer, pair it with flat sandals and a shoulder bag for a casual-yet-elevated look. You can also dress it up with strappy heels and a clutch for a more formal event. And as we head into fall, add on a pair of tights, booties, and a cropped jacket, creating the ultimate transitional outfit. 

The proof of the midi’s versatility is in its comments section, where hundreds of shoppers left perfect ratings and glowing reviews. One shopper confirmed the “super cute and comfy” dress “can be worn year-round” and suggested styling it “with a jean jacket on a cool fall night.” A second person “loved how the dress fit and flattered [their] figure,” while a third reviewer said it’s “so well-made, fully lined, and comfortable.” 

Amazon KIRUNDO 2023 Women's Summer Midi Dress

Amazon

Plenty of pregnant shoppers are fans of the dress, too. One shopper wore it for their baby shopper at eight months along, and it “didn’t feel tight or uncomfortable.” Plus, a second person who was six months pregnant at the time of their review confirmed the midi “fit around [their] bump perfectly.”  

Regardless of your life stage or personal style, one thing is for sure: You can always use another versatile dress. If the Kirundo V-neck midi is the one for you, grab it from Amazon now while it’s still on sale for half-off. 

Amazon KIRUNDO 2023 Women's Summer Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Neck LED Mask Review
The Fine Lines on My Neck and Chest Are Already Disappearing After Using This New LED Mask for 2 Weeks
Lash Growth Serum Finally Back in Stock
A Shopper in Their 60s Saw “Definite Lash Growth” After Using This Back-in-Stock Serum for a Week
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Exact Drawstring Pants Sold Out in Under 24 Hours, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $28
Related Articles
Katie Holmes Wardrobe
Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Snagging These 6 Under-$45 Transitional Dresses for Up to 76% Off
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These 6 Under-$45 Dresses I Can Style Into Fall
Amazon Skirt One-Off
The Best Thing I Bought Last Month Was This $25 Amazon Skirt That Looks Triple Its Price
Wireless Bra
I Hate Wearing Bras, but This $22 Wire-Free Style From Amazon Changed My Mind
46DDD Boob Tape
People With DD Chest Sizes Say Amazon’s Top-Selling Boob Tape “Works Like a Charm” Even After “Sweaty Dancing”
Amazon Has Tons of End-of-Summer Fashion Deals With Discounts as High as 66%
Amazon Dropped an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With 4,000+ Deals for Up to 66% Off
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
woman putting on a bra
Amazon's 8 Best-Selling Bras Are Smoothing, Comfortable, and Supportive — and They're All $30 or Less
Best-Selling Silky Smooth and Breathable Underwear
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Underwear “a Dream to Wear,” and It’s on Sale for Less Than $2 Apiece
Amazon Romper
My Mom Is Replacing Her Summer Dresses With This Comfy Amazon Romper That Has 1 Super Flattering Detail
Amazon Off-the-Shoulder Top
My Sister Owns Multiple Colors of This Transitional Amazon Top That’s on Sale Starting at $13
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most
The 15 Best Wedding Guest Dresses of 2023, According to Fashion Experts Tout
The 15 Best Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Season and Beyond
Olay Eye Cream Amazon
80-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $23 Wrinkle-Reducing Eye Cream Makes Them Look “20 Years Younger”
Best Friend Wears 40G Bra and Swears By This Shapewear Bodysuit When Going Braless
My Best Friend Wears a 40G Cup, and She Swears by This Shaping Bodysuit for Going Braless