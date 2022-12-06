Kirstie Alley Has Died at 71

Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. The star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous passed away on Monday from colon cancer. People reports that the cancer was “only recently discovered,” according to a statement released by her children, True and Lillie Parker, on Instagram.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they said in a statement. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the Parkers continued, adding that their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

They also thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, in their statement before concluding the statement by thanking Alley’s fans: “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Following the news, Alley’s former co-star and friend John Travolta shared a tribute to the star on social media. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie," he shared alongside a photo of Alley and a snap of the pair together. "I know we will see each other again.”

Alley first garnered fame in 1987 with her starring role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers before later earning both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for the part in 1991. She received a second Emmy award in 1994 for the role of Sally Goodson in David’s Mother.