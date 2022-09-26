Kirsten Dunst Debuted Her Shortest Hair in 17 Years With a Chin-Length Bob

In case you missed it, everyone’s refreshing themselves just in time for fall — and for Kirsten Dunst, that meant committing to the big chop and debuting her shortest haircut in nearly 20 years.

On Saturday, the actress showed off her new hairdo while stepping out for Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. In addition to her new chin-skimming style, which was the result of a six-inch chop by hairstylist Marcus Francis, Kirsten donned a simple black mock-neck top for the occasion paired with oversized cuffed blue jeans.

Dunst accessorized her look with a simple black shoulder bag and coordinating black pointy-toed heels, and she skipped any flashy jewelry in favor of a pair of delicate emerald green drop earrings. As the real star of the ensemble, Kirsten’s glam was equally as polished and consisted of a low-key smoky eye look and a pinky-mauve lip. Her newly chopped hair was styled in soft beachy waves and parted on the side.

When talking to Byrdie, Francis explained that "Kirsten wanted a change" ahead of the fashion week appearance. "Kirsten’s length was below the collarbone — [what] we both said was a 'safe length,'" Francis told the publication. "She’s never been afraid to try looks, [when it comes to] beauty or fashion. We cut about six inches off, a length she hadn’t had since 2005. I think we were both excited about it. I just always ask my clients when they want a big change, if they’re 110% sure about it — because unlike color, you can’t go back."

Kirsten’s trip to Italy and major hair switch-up marked a notable end to an already eventful summer as the actress quietly married actor Jesse Plemons during a private ceremony in July. The pair, who first got together back in 2016 before getting engaged in 2017, officially tied the knot at the GoldenEye resort near Ocho Rios in Jamaica after welcoming two children together throughout their six-year relationship.

While a rep for Dunst originally confirmed the nuptials in a July statement to People, the source added that "no other details will be provided."