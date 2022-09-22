King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles

He's worried about how Harry's memoir and Netflix series will impact the Royal Family.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on September 22, 2022 @ 11:16AM
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Photo:

Getty Images

Shortly after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “furious” over their children’s denied HRH status, new details on what exactly is stalling King Charles III’s decision have been revealed.

Despite the fact that the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted the titles of “prince” and “princess” upon Queen Elizabeth’s passing and Charles’s ascent to the throne, the young royals are still listed as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor" in the royal line of succession. This means that the two have yet to receive HRH designation — a status reserved only for direct descendants of "His Royal Highness" that affords its recipients a certain level of security when in the U.K. 

While Archie and Lilibet’s HRH status (or lack thereof) has served as a major point of contention between Meghan, Harry, and the Royal Family throughout the past year, many believed that it would be granted once the young royals became direct descendants of the throne — but unfortunately, that’s not the case.

The decision of whether or not the Sussex children will receive these titles is ultimately up to King Charles to decide, and apparently, he’s waiting to see how Meghan and Harry’s upcoming media projects impact the Royal Family.

"It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show," a source close to the monarch told Vanity Fair.

The projects in question include Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, set to release in 2023, and the Netflix docuseries centering on the couple that's allegedly in the works.

