A Royal Staffer Resigned After "Deeply Regrettable Comments"

In a stark change from the hush-hush findings in Meghan Markle's bullying accusations, Buckingham Palace announced that a royal staffer has stepped down after "deeply regrettable comments" at a royal function. On Nov. 29, Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani shared her experience at royal function on Twitter, describing a staffer who touched her hair and repeatedly asked her where she was from even though Fulani had said she was born in the U.K.

E! News confirmed that the unnamed member of King Charles III's staff resigned. In her tweet, Fulani identified an individual as Lady SH. Fulani's organization advocates for African and Caribbean women who are survivors of abuse or experiencing violence.

"10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge," Fulani tweeted. "The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur."

In a statement, the palace said it takes "this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details."

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the statement reads. "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."



"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement finished. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

A tweet from Sistah Space's explained why Fulani elected to keep the person's identity secret.

"It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised," the message read. "Yes the person was offensive, but it serves no purpose to name & shame her, it would make us just as bad. We prefer that this be handled kindly."