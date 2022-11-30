A Royal Staffer Resigned After "Deeply Regrettable Comments"

A member of King Charles's staff said inappropriate things at a royal engagement.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 @ 12:08PM
King Charles
Photo:

Getty Images

In a stark change from the hush-hush findings in Meghan Markle's bullying accusations, Buckingham Palace announced that a royal staffer has stepped down after "deeply regrettable comments" at a royal function. On Nov. 29, Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani shared her experience at royal function on Twitter, describing a staffer who touched her hair and repeatedly asked her where she was from even though Fulani had said she was born in the U.K.

E! News confirmed that the unnamed member of King Charles III's staff resigned. In her tweet, Fulani identified an individual as Lady SH. Fulani's organization advocates for African and Caribbean women who are survivors of abuse or experiencing violence.

"10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge," Fulani tweeted. "The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur."

In a statement, the palace said it takes "this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details."

"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made," the statement reads. "We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement finished. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

tweet from Sistah Space's explained why Fulani elected to keep the person's identity secret.

"It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised," the message read. "Yes the person was offensive, but it serves no purpose to name & shame her, it would make us just as bad. We prefer that this be handled kindly."

Related Articles
King Charles III Blue Suit 2021
Buckingham Palace Finally Released a Date for King Charles III's Coronation
Queen Elizabeth Smiling Green Hat and Outfit 90th Birthday
Celebrities and World Leaders Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Best Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy
The 12 Best Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy, No Matter Where You’re Going
Everything the Crown Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Everything 'The Crown' Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Palace Staffers Reportedly Rescinded Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle
Self-Care and Wellness Gifts to Shop This Holiday Season
34 Self-Care and Wellness Gift Ideas for Feel-Good Holiday Shopping
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021
An Exhaustive Timeline of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace Says It Will Investigate Bullying Claims Against Meghan Markle
Royal Family
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Calling the Royals “The Firm”
BAW50
The Badass 50
Jenny Slate
The Radical Vulnerability of Jenny Slate
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Felt "Emotionally Bruised" After Her Final Royal Engagement, New Biography Claims
Michael Strahan
These Celebrities and Public Figures Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
Monica Lewinsky Anti-Bullying
Monica Lewinsky Thinks Bullying is Becoming Less Tolerated
Princess Diana & Prince Charles
Princess Diana Wanted to Back Out of Her Wedding to Prince Charles But Her Sisters Stopped Her
State of the Arts: Beauty Boss
26 Black Beauty Brand Founders Changing The Industry