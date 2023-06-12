King Charles Is Reviving a Trooping the Colour Tradition That Hasn't Been Seen Since the '80s

This modern monarchy sure is into throwbacks.

Published on June 12, 2023 @ 12:49PM
Prince Charles
Photo:

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles will mark his very first Trooping the Colour as the reigning monarch on Saturday, June 17. Though the event is supposed to celebrate his birthday, the actual day for that is in November, but the royals love a party and the possibility of good weather, so they collectively choose to pour on the pomp and circumstance in the summertime. This year, People notes that Charles is reviving a tradition that's been on hold since 1986: he will ride on horseback during the parade. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news with a royal proclamation today.

The last time Queen Elizabeth rode on a horse for the event, she chose her horse Burmese. After '86, she opted to sit in a carriage for the annual celebration, and later, in 2003, Prince Philip decided to join her in the carriage instead of opting for a horse of his own. Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince William have all ridden in the parade in years past, with William getting into the saddle just last year. Charles's route this year will see him ride from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade at St. James’s Park.

Trooping the Colour

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Prince Andrew previously served in the ceremonial role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guard during the parade, but after Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his royal titles and duties, the honorific went to Camilla. When Charles ascended the throne last year, he became colonel-in-chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army and this year, he'll be "honored as ceremonial head of the Grenadier Guards, Welsh Guards, Irish Guards, Blues and Royals, Life Guards, and Coldstream Guards."

After the procession, the royals will reconvene at Buckingham Palace and step out on the balcony to watch a flypast from the Royal Air Force, making for one of the most memorable photo ops of the big day.

