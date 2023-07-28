King Charles and Prince William Are Apparently "Massively Irritated" By Harry's Legal Battles

Even royals get under each others' skin.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 @ 02:27PM
Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles 2014 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House
Photo:

Getty Images

It's only natural that all families get annoyed with each other from time to time. But the royal family's dramas are a whole other beast entirely (you know, what with stepping down from royal duties, scathing memoirs, and evictions from Frogmore Cottage). Still, even the smaller things can get under the king's skin. (Although, royal annoyances include things like court battles, not leaving up the toilet seat).

Just days after outlets reported that King Charles and Prince William have bonded over the Harry drama, another source alleges that the two actually find the former royal's trials "massively irritating." (Think of it as your aunts gossiping about another family member at Thanksgiving.)

Harry is currently embroiled in a number of lawsuits filed against British tabloids over privacy and libel issues. While the family understands that he is his own person with free will, they're not too happy with the fact that the lawsuits allude to things about the family as a whole.

Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles Laughing At Something On a Phone At 2014 Invictus Games

Getty Images

"Everyone in the family completely accepts that Harry is a private citizen and can do what he likes without reference to the family," a friend of the family told The Daily Beast. "That doesn’t mean they have to like it. Of course they are massively irritated by the prospect of more blockbuster Harry trials but they have been expecting it; there is also the defamation case against the Mail, don’t forget. Their goal is just to keep plugging away and not get distracted by any of it."

As for the king and his eldest son's relationship? "It’s been quite the ordeal for them," royal expert Christopher Andersen recently told Us Weekly. "They’ve come out of that with a stronger bond. They’ve been insulted by members of their own family. It’s been quite the ordeal for them, and I think that they kind of circled the wagon, so to speak."

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
All the Prince Harry Drama Is Making King Charles and Prince William Closer Than Ever
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reportedly "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Kate Middleton's "Bougie" Lifestyle
The Princess Royal, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour
The Royal Family Reportedly Doesn't "Want Another Kid Writing a Book"
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Be Moving to a Hollywood Hotspot
Prince George
Prince George Is All Grown Up in His New 10th Birthday Portrait
Kate Middleton and Prince George Talking at 2022 Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Is Apparently Very Aware She's Under Pressure to Raise a Future King
kate middleton prince louis pageant mall
Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was "Very Upset" About Missing Wimbledon
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte Made Her Wimbledon Debut in Perfect Summer Style
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
Prince William Reportedly Loves How "Normal" Kate Middleton Is
King Charles III receives the President of the United States Joe Biden
Buckingham Palace Insists President Biden Didn't Break Royal Protocol With King Charles
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a Rare PDA Moment Involving a Sweet Butt Pat
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Pushed for "Recollections May Vary" Line in Palace's Response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre
Prince William and Prince Harry Just United to Honor Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Officially Out of Frogmore Cottage After Being "Evicted" by King Charles