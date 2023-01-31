King Charles Really Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend His Coronation

Despite any ongoing drama between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family (a Netflix docu-series, Spare, etc,), King Charles III is determined to have the Sussexes at his coronation. According to Vanity Fair, sources close to the monarch say he's really hoping his youngest son and his wife will attend the big event this summer, even if it's in a "low profile" way.

Although formal invitations have not yet been sent out to the ceremony, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, insiders believe Charles will extend the invite to Harry and Meghan “because it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace.”

Another source added that Charles, a "forgiving person by nature" is ready "to move on" from the situation. “Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him. He also cannot imagine being crowned, the most important moment of his life, without both his sons witnessing the moment.”

Although King Charles is looking to extend an olive branch, Harry's older brother Prince William is allegedly on a different page. A source told the Mail on Sunday that William is much more hesitant to have his sibling in attendance, as he is worried Harry will create a public ordeal. The outlet also claims that Charles recruited the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby to create an agreement that allows the Sussexes to maintain their titles if they stop publicly speaking about the firm.