King Charles III Will Reportedly Have to Pay Rent to Prince William

Ugh, landlords are the worst.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 @ 01:37PM
Prince William and King Charles III 2021 COP26 Summit
Photo:

Getty Images

Apparently, even kings are subject to paying rent, and King Charles III will reportedly owe money to his son, Prince William. Along with the "Prince of Wales" and "Duke of Cornwall" titles, William also inherited the entire Duchy of Cornwall, which generated a whopping $23 million of annual income last year for Charles. William will now be entitled to pocket those surplus earnings.

Per the Court Circular, William recently met with the Duchy's finance committee to work through his money plan and responsibilities. According to Hello!, now that William has assumed his new role, he not only receives the Duchy's income, but also the land, buildings, and financial investments.

This means King Charles's private home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, now technically belongs to William. Ergo, the king will have to fork over the living cost to the duke, which comes out to be an estimated amount of $800,000 per year.

Royal reporter Roya Nikkhah weighed in on the matter nothing, "It's an interesting role reversal. As part of the whole shake-up in the hierarchy and the line of succession, William now takes on his father's role of Duke of Cornwall, and with that comes the Duchy of Cornwall. It's an enormous sway, the portfolio of land and property and interests, mostly across the southwest of the country."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Have the Best Reaction While Looking at Old Photos of Their Parents
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Prince Charles Platinum Jubilee 2022
Prince Charles Has Thoughts About His Portrayal on 'The Crown'
Prince Harry Prince William Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth's Procession
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince Charles Royal Maundy
Prince Charles Could Go By King George When He Ascends the Throne
Kate Middleton and Prince William Laughing 2018 Christmas Story
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Reportedly Not Have Live-in Staff in Their New Home
Prince Charles
Prince Charles Wants Prince William to Stand Up For Camilla Ahead of Prince Harry's Book Release
Prince Charles Commemorated the Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death With Rare Family Photos
Prince Charles Commemorated the Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death With Rare Family Photos
Prince William Kate Middleton
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are Reportedly "Struggling to Remain Cordial" With Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince William and Harry
Prince William Is Reportedly "Wary" of Spending One-on-One Time With Prince Harry
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly in Trouble For Traveling in a Helicopter Against Queen Elizabeth's Wishes
Prince Charles
Prince Charles Will Allegedly Live in Buckingham Palace When He Becomes King
Kate Middleton Prince William Wimbledon 2022
Kate Middleton's Nickname for Prince William Is So, So Cringe
Kate Middleton and Prince William Manor Farm
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Found Their New House in Windsor
Prince Charles
The "Unnamed Royal" That Asked About Archie's Skin Color Is Allegedly Prince Charles
Prince Charles Prince Harry
Prince Charles Is Reportedly Ready to Reconcile With Prince Harry