King Charles Is Reportedly Evicting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry From Frogmore Cottage

While the past few weeks may have been void of royal drama (after the whirlwind start to 2023 that followed Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare), it seems that conflict is upon us once again. The latest development? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been notified that they have just months to move out of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for good — and it was all King Charles’s decision.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being “evicted” from their English home with plans for Prince Andrew (who recently got evicted from his own royal “bachelor pad”) to take over the living quarters if he so chooses. This decision allegedly came shortly after Spare was released in January of this year, which left multiple members of the royal family “seething.”

“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment," a friend of the Sussexes' told royal expert Omid Scobie of the eviction. "It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”

A separate source added that the decision is even more upsetting due to the short period of time the couple has been given to pack their things. “Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate," the source said. "Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation. This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed … It’s a real family home.”

In addition to being a complete inconvenience for Meghan and Harry, the eviction also represents a further threat to their security when visiting the U.K since Frogmore Cottage was covered by added police protection. Now, the Sussexes will need to find a way to bridge the security gap when visiting the country in the future.