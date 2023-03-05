King Charles Has Officially Invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to His Coronation

It's official: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been invited to King Charles's upcoming coronation this spring.



After it was reported that the couple had yet to receive an invitation to the historic event (which will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6), a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that their presence has been requested...via email. "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," the representative told The Sunday Times over the weekend. However, the saga isn't over just yet, as it's unclear whether or not Harry and Meghan will RSVP "yes."

Their rep added, "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Despite the ongoing drama between the Sussexes and the royal family, it was previously reported that Charles really wanted Harry and Meghan to be at his coronation. "Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him," a source told Vanity Fair. "He also cannot imagine being crowned, the most important moment of his life, without both his sons witnessing the moment.”



When asked if he'll attend, Prince Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby in January, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it." It's unknown if peace talks between Charles and the Sussexes have taken place, but given that Harry and Meghan received an e-vite (and not a formal invitation, or — at the very least — a phone call), we're assuming not.