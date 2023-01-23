Here's Everything To Know About King Charles III's Coronation

The historic celebration is set to take place over the course of three days starting on May 6.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 03:45PM
King Charles visits Durham
Photo:

Getty Images

With King Charles III’s coronation right around the corner, it’s no secret that preparations for the May 6 celebration are already well underway. And while we may already know multiple details surrounding the milestone royal occasion (see: the price of Charles’s jewels, one unexpected party planner, and whispers of alleged peace talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the big day), Buckingham Palace released even more information about the three-day celebration — including specifics on all of the “ceremonial, celebratory, and community events” set to take place.

Buckingham Palace announced the official schedule for the coronation, which is set to include a star-studded concert and a day of public service. 

On Saturday, May 6, the celebration will kick off with the official crowning of the king and queen consort during a ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey. Like the palace previously announced, the service will aim to “reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.” The service will be followed by a procession of the royal family to Buckingham Palace, where Charles will then appear on the balcony (joined by his family) as monarch for the first time. 

On Sunday, May 7, the royal family will hold The Coronation Concert on Windsor Castle’s East Lawn featuring a lineup of “global music icons and contemporary stars” supported by a world-class orchestra, dancers, and staging. Free pairs of tickets will be available to the public via national ballot, and the concert will be broadcast live on BBC.

“The Coronation Big Lunch” will also take place on Sunday, encouraging a “nationwide act of celebration and friendship.” As the Palace shared, “From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.”

The weekend-long party will conclude on Monday, May 8, with “The Big Help Out,” which will partner with organizations like The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service, and other faith groups to “highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.” Citizens will be encouraged to volunteer within their local communities to “create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Just Purchased Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Pendant
meghan markle prince harry-cardiff-castle
Prince Harry's First Texts With Meghan Markle Had a "Bizarre" Tie to Princess Diana
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat with Fiery Red Separates
khaite fashion brand history
Everyone From Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes Loves Khaite — Here's How the Brand Became a Hollywood Staple
Blair Imani
Everything You Need to Know You Can Learn From Blair Imani
Prince Harry and Royal Family
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charles’ Coronation
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reject Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson's Apology
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Shut Down Body-Shamers Who Criticized Her 2023 Golden Globes Look
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Owes Meghan Markle an Apology
Prince Harry and William at Princess Diana's 60th Birthday
Prince Harry Said There Were Even More Stories About William That He Didn't Include in His Memoir
Prince William Kate Middleton hospital visit
Prince William Just Got Asked About His Brother's Book
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Prince William Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out in Color-Coordinated Outfits
Everything You Didn't See at the 2023 Golden Globes After-party
Everything You Didn't See at the 2023 Golden Globes After-Party