Here's Everything To Know About King Charles III's Coronation

With King Charles III’s coronation right around the corner, it’s no secret that preparations for the May 6 celebration are already well underway. And while we may already know multiple details surrounding the milestone royal occasion (see: the price of Charles’s jewels, one unexpected party planner, and whispers of alleged peace talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the big day), Buckingham Palace released even more information about the three-day celebration — including specifics on all of the “ceremonial, celebratory, and community events” set to take place.

Buckingham Palace announced the official schedule for the coronation, which is set to include a star-studded concert and a day of public service.

On Saturday, May 6, the celebration will kick off with the official crowning of the king and queen consort during a ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey. Like the palace previously announced, the service will aim to “reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.” The service will be followed by a procession of the royal family to Buckingham Palace, where Charles will then appear on the balcony (joined by his family) as monarch for the first time.

On Sunday, May 7, the royal family will hold The Coronation Concert on Windsor Castle’s East Lawn featuring a lineup of “global music icons and contemporary stars” supported by a world-class orchestra, dancers, and staging. Free pairs of tickets will be available to the public via national ballot, and the concert will be broadcast live on BBC.

“The Coronation Big Lunch” will also take place on Sunday, encouraging a “nationwide act of celebration and friendship.” As the Palace shared, “From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.”

The weekend-long party will conclude on Monday, May 8, with “The Big Help Out,” which will partner with organizations like The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service, and other faith groups to “highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.” Citizens will be encouraged to volunteer within their local communities to “create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”