King Charles Reportedly Didn't Invite Andrew's Ex Sarah Ferguson to the Coronation

As we inch closer and closer to King Charles III’s long-awaited coronation, we’re finally starting to hear about who did — and who very much did not — make the historic ceremony’s A-list guest list. And while we’ve known to expect the attendance of the usual royal family suspects (see: Prince William, Kate Middleton, and surprisingly, Prince Harry) for quite some time, there is one ex-family member who is reportedly on the outs: Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

According to a royal source via Us Weekly, Charles “did not invite Fergie to the coronation” in an effort to streamline the monarchy during public events. This means that — despite the fact that Ferguson (famously nicknamed “Fergie") currently lives with Prince Andrew at the Windsor mansion of Royal Lodge (even after their 1996 divorce) — the Duchess of York will be expected to watch both Andrew and their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, attend the coronation from the comfort of her home.

While it’s certainly an interesting decision on King Charles’s part, it seems Ferguson is taking the royal snub in stride. According to a friend of Sarah’s via Daily Mail, the duchess “has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her.”

The friend added, “The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there.”

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that while Prince Harry will be in attendance on his father’s big day, Meghan Markle will not. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the palace confirmed to People earlier this week. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”