King Charles Was Reportedly "Delighted" That Prince Harry Attended the Coronation

Prince Harry would have "personally regretted" missing the historic moment.

May 10, 2023
Prince Harry At King Charles's Coronation
Photo:

Getty Images

Although Prince Harry's visit to England for his father's coronation was brief (he dipped out early to make it back to SoCal for his son Archie's 4th birthday), both Harry and King Charles III are happy he made the effort to go.

Former royal press secretary Colleen Harris told People that Charles was "delighted" to have his youngest son in attendance. "I am delighted that Prince Harry was there," she said. "He would have personally regretted it if he wasn't there to support his father. Speaking as a mother, [I believe] it was the right thing . . . and the King [was] delighted."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla Coronation

Getty Images

During the ceremony, Harry sat in the third row behind the working royals with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands, and he was never seen interacting with his brother Prince William or his father. According to People, it was easy for the two brothers to avoid each other since they arrived separately at Westminster Abbey and were seated in different areas. Plus, Prince Harry made his exit shortly after the ceremony ended to travel back home to Montecito, Calif., to be with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Lilibet and Archie.

Although he didn't catch up with his father, royal expert Omid Scobie told ITV’s This Morning last week that the father-and-son duo is actually on relatively decent terms, all things considered.

“Obviously, this is the first time he sees his family face-to-face since the release of Spare, but I don’t think people know that there has been somewhat regular [...] conversation between him and his father since the release of that book,” Scobie said. "Now, have they discussed the details and the points that he wanted to go into? From what I hear, no. But he has had contact with his dad and, of course, there have been some negative moments with the loss of Frogmore Cottage."

He continued, "They lose the keys to that any week now at this point, and of course, he would’ve spoken to his father about that, but also discussed his attendance at the coronation with his dad and made it clear that he wanted to be part of it, and I think that was really well received as well."

