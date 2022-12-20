The Royal Family Is Already Being Petty About Prince Harry's Memoir

The royal family may have remained quiet in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, but there's more they have to be worried about in 2023. Harry's memoir, Spare, is set to arrive in the new year and according to several sources, King Charles may be ready to retaliate if he's unhappy with the book's contents.

A story published in The Mirror notes that Charles won't decide Archie and Lilibet's titles until the book's release and, presumably, to ensure that nothing inflammatory about the royals makes headlines. The book will arrive on Jan. 10, so the holidays may be a little tense as Charles and Camila, Queen Consort, celebrate with the Cambridges and other members of the royal family at Sandringham Estate. Marie Claire notes that after Queen Elizabeth II passed on September 8, the Sussex children "not only moved up in the line of succession" (Archie is now sixth in line and Lilibet is seventh), but are "given a right to HRH status as grandchildren of the now-monarch."

The Mirror adds that The Sunday Times understands that the monarch will not make a decision on if his grandchildren can use their royal titles and HRH stylings until after the release of Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir.”

According to The Times, Spare is “expected to be even more inflammatory than the couples’ Netflix series.” Sources close to the royal family presume that it will focus more on Harry’s childhood than any recent drama with the Firm, however.

On top of that, a “close royal insider” told People that “some of the issues [Meghan and Harry] have raised are important, and I think both sides probably recognize that.”

But that's not all. Another source — which is just as unnamed as the previous ones — told Entertainment Tonight that “there is no trust left” between the royals and the Sussexes and that “everyone remains wary” ahead of Spare’s release.

