Shoppers in Their 50s Use This Multipurpose Exfoliant for Smoother, More Hydrated Skin

Published on November 5, 2022 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

We put a lot of time and care into finding and curating the products that work for our specific skin concerns. Perhaps you’ve got your “holy grail” products, but you’re on the lookout for skincare that can meet new needs as you age. Or, maybe you’ve done your research and want to get ahead on tackling potential skincare concerns like under-eye wrinkles.  

Whatever your skincare concern may be, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman says that “consistent exfoliation can offer a smoother and clearer complexion.” When it comes to anti-aging exfoliants, the Micro-Exfoliant+ by Kind Science is a top contender for shoppers over 50, thanks to its skin-smoothing effect and that it can be used on both the face and body. Kind Science is an ingredient-conscious skincare brand that focuses on caring for skin types of any age.  

MICRO EXFOLIANT+

Kind Science

Shop now: $34; kindscience.com

Shoppers on kindscience.com say that their skin feels “so soft and smooth” after using this exfoliant. This particular product has ingredients like volcanic sand which, per the brand, aids in this gentle exfoliation to encourage cell turnover, and is formulated to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Another reviewer in their mid-sixties says that their “wrinkles have been reduced significantly” since using this product.

As mentioned, this product can also be applied on the body, including the neck and elbows. It even serves as a mask when left on for a couple extra minutes to treat dry patches and simultaneously hydrate the skin. One satisfied shopper over 55 shared that the Micro-Exfoliant+ “removes those dry skin patches, yet keeps my skin feeling moisturized.” Many consumers with sensitive skin also noted that they didn’t experience “irritation or rashes” on their skin with this exfoliator. 

MICRO EXFOLIANT+

Shop now: $34; kindscience.com

Whether you’re new to skincare or looking to update your skin treatment, knowing the best practices (like how to properly exfoliate) for your skin is important at any age. Kind Science has received tons of praise from shoppers over 50, thanks to an array of  products that are effective and gentle on their skin. Shop the Micro-Exfoliant+ and more from this skincare brand co-founded by Ellen DeGeneres at kindscience.com.

