Kim Petras Is the First Trans Woman to Win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo

She won the honor alongside Sam Smith for their hit “Unholy.”

Updated on February 5, 2023 @ 10:34PM
Kim Petras just made history — and she knows she couldn’t have done it alone. After winning the honor of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside Sam Smith, which made them the first transgender and non-binary artists to do so, Petras took a sweet moment to shout out all of the trans musicians who paved the way before her when accepting her award. 

“Sam, I love you so much, and this song has been such an incredible, incredible journey for me, and Sam has been a supporter of mine for so long. Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras began her speech. “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”

Petras then thanked SOPHIE, a fellow musician and friend who also made Grammy history in 2018 by receiving a Best Dance/Electronic Album nomination, for being a constant inspiration.

“SOPHIE, especially my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me,” she continued. “Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.”

Kim thanked Madonna for “fighting for LGBTQ rights” before shedding light on her upbringing. “I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn't be here without her and her support,” she said. “This is a huge moment for me. Sam, thank you, you're a true angel and hero in my life.”

