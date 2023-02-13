Kim and Khloé Kardashian Coordinated in Two Pieces With the Highest Leg Slits

Not quite twinning.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 @ 03:10PM
Kim Khloe Kardashian Instagram
Photo:

Instagra/KhloeKardashian

It takes two, baby. In a new carousel of images posted to Instagram, Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian showed off that when an outfit is good, it's worth having it in more than one color. The sisters weren't twins, but both wore a cropped tank top-style bra top and matching skirt, each with a super-high slit. Kim added a shimmering belly chain to hers and both sisters were barefoot in the snapshots. Khloé accessorized with a stack of bracelets and in one shot, Kim could be seen with a sparkling anklet. 

Of course, they were in full glam and their BFF-slash-hairstylist Chris Appleton could be seen in one of the photographs. Khloé wore her hair in a messy, Pam Anderson-inspired updo and Kim kept her hair down, with her long, long hair nearly reaching her waist.

"Calabasas Girls 👯‍♀️♾️," Khloé captioned the gallery, calling out their very famous hometown (fans of the duo's full slate of shows know that the L.A. suburb is a character all its own at this point). 

Over the weekend, Khloé also shared a family portrait that showcased what she called the "tribe" of Kardashian kids.

"When the whole tribe is a vibe," she captioned the shot, which included 4-year-old True Thompson, three of Kim's four children, Rob Kardsahian's daughter, Dream, and every one of Kourtney Kardashian's kids, minus Mason Disick.

Kim shared the same images to her feed, writing, "How did we get so lucky???"

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and North Slopes
Kim Kardashian and North West Had an Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment During a Family Ski Trip
Kylie jenner shower instagram flowers
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Shower Wearing Nothing But Two Bouquets of Flowers
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Paired Her New Bright Blonde Highlights with a Corseted Bodysuit
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Cutout Swimsuit Took the Plunging Neckline to the Extreme
NEWS: Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Lindsay Lohan NYFW
Lindsay Lohan Supported Her Model Siblings From the Front Row at Christian Siriano
Rihanna Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference
Rihanna Wore an Alligator-Print Skirt With the Highest Side Slits
Kim Kardashian barbiecore set SKIMS pop up
Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Bubblegum Pink Three-Piece Set
Kendall Jenner Topless
Kendall Jenner Just Posed Topless on Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Boating Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM
Hailey Bieber Corsage-Core
Hailey Bieber's Barbiecore Halter Dress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Beyonce
Beyoncé Does Brunch in a Silver Armored Minidress and Fingerless Opera Gloves
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Hot Pink Lingerie Featured a Two-in-One Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
Kylie Jenner in Jacquemus
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Jacquemus Look, Including a Peekaboo Thong and Acid-Yellow Faux-Fur Bag
Kim Kardashian bodysuit joggers instagram
Kim Kardashian Paired a Plunging Scoop Neck Bodysuit With Hip Bone-Baring Joggers
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings