Kim and Khloé Kardashian Coordinated in Two Pieces With the Highest Leg Slits

It takes two, baby. In a new carousel of images posted to Instagram, Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian showed off that when an outfit is good, it's worth having it in more than one color. The sisters weren't twins, but both wore a cropped tank top-style bra top and matching skirt, each with a super-high slit. Kim added a shimmering belly chain to hers and both sisters were barefoot in the snapshots. Khloé accessorized with a stack of bracelets and in one shot, Kim could be seen with a sparkling anklet.

Of course, they were in full glam and their BFF-slash-hairstylist Chris Appleton could be seen in one of the photographs. Khloé wore her hair in a messy, Pam Anderson-inspired updo and Kim kept her hair down, with her long, long hair nearly reaching her waist.

"Calabasas Girls 👯‍♀️♾️," Khloé captioned the gallery, calling out their very famous hometown (fans of the duo's full slate of shows know that the L.A. suburb is a character all its own at this point).

Over the weekend, Khloé also shared a family portrait that showcased what she called the "tribe" of Kardashian kids.



"When the whole tribe is a vibe," she captioned the shot, which included 4-year-old True Thompson, three of Kim's four children, Rob Kardsahian's daughter, Dream, and every one of Kourtney Kardashian's kids, minus Mason Disick.

Kim shared the same images to her feed, writing, "How did we get so lucky???"

