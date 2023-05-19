Kim and Khloé Kardashian Twinned in This Itty-Bitty Shoe Style That Makes Any Outfit Look Sexy

The versatile, thin-strap heel has been a celebrity go-to for decades.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on May 19, 2023

It appears that Kim and Khloé Kardashian share more than just DNA. They each own a clothing brand, have their own mini mes, and love a good photo opp. Another similarity? They both reach for strappy black heels for a night out on the town, proving that they are indeed two peas in a pod. 

Yesterday in New York City, the Kardashian sisters twinned in itty-bitty sandals that had us seeing double. The styles featured an open-toe front, a slender heel, and the thinnest single strap we’ve seen in a while. The footwear looked almost identical to one another, only being differentiated by a pointed toe on Khloé’s shoe. Best of all, I found seven picks to steal their look. 

7 Kardashian-Inspired Strappy Heels

This strappy heel trend isn’t anything new; stars like Bella Hadid and Julia Roberts have shut down red carpets in the same style. Going back even further, it first became a major trend in the ‘50s with stars like Marilyn Monroe showing off their risqué ankles in thin straps, and had another resurgence in the ‘90s and ‘00s. Now, we find ourselves at the feet (pun intended) of the minimalist heel once more. How could we not, when the solid, staple color seamlessly integrates into our wardrobes, creating the perfect do-it-all shoe of the summer?    

I have nothing but love for these micro-strap heels myself. I wear a black pair adorned with tulle from Bella Belle around the clock. Similar to my beloved pair, these Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Ankle Strap Sandals are even more versatile, thanks to their simpler silhouette and square toe that pairs with everything. As if we needed more convincing, Kim K is the official face of this style, making me think these are the exact shoes she was just spotted in.  

STUART WEITZMAN Nudistcurve Ankle Strap Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com 

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you may want to consider these $44 Sam Edelman Doran Heeled Sandals from Amazon. The patent leather glistens under the sun, while the sleek straps contour your foot. The barely there shoe also comes in eight other colors, like croc blue and fire red, giving you full fashion creativity. Not to mention, I’ve never owned a pair of Sam Edelman shoes that didn’t feel like walking on clouds. But remember, these are heels, so don’t expect a sneaker-like effect. 

Sam Edelman Women's Doran Heeled Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: from $44 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Perhaps shiny leather and super tall heels aren’t for you. In that case, I recommend going for Bandolino’s Madia Dress Sandals. The 3-inch kitten heel keeps you low to the ground, while providing you with that extra bit of height. Still, it features the clean strap lines you’re after while being available in seven designs, including leopard and snake print. Best of all, they’re up to 54 percent off, ringing in at $27.  

Bandolino Women's Madia Dress Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $59); amazon.com

The Kardashian queens didn’t just prove that two is better than one, but that thin sandals are the way to go this season. There’s a pair (or maybe even two!) for everyone, so don’t wait to snag one of our picks for yourself. 

