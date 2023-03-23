Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Beach Vacation Included the Sexiest Swimsuits and a Poolside Wrestling Session

“Kiki and Koko Take Cabo.”

Published on March 23, 2023 @ 01:36PM
Kim and khloe kardashian swimsuits instagram
Photo:

getty images

Move over, Kourtney and Kim Take MiamiKim and Khloé Kardashian just made a case for a brand-new spin-off series that would be more than worthy of a weekend binge sesh: “Kiki and Koko Take Cabo.”

On Thursday, Kim pitched the genius idea in the caption of an Instagram photo dump detailing a recent family vacation to Mexico. In the photos, the middle and youngest Kardashian sisters were pictured embracing poolside on a beach chair in very different (but equally stylish) swimsuits. While Khloé opted for a brown one-piece that featured high-cut leg holes and bustier-style cups, Kim sported a classic black string bikini styled with a gold, cross-embellished belly chain. 

Later slides showed the pair playfully wrestling during the impromptu photoshoot (as sisters do) while also giving followers a close-up look at their choice in accessories: For Khlo, a stack of silver and gold bracelets, a gold ‘KoKo’ necklace and black rectangular sunnies; and for Kim, a pair of gold anklets and shield-style shades. Both Kardashians wore their hair down straight with middle parts and opted for bronzy glam looks.

kim kardashian kylie jenner baby2baby gala

getty images

The dump came just a day after Kim detailed yet another sister bonding moment on her Instagram Story, this time with Kylie Jenner. On Wednesday night, the pair attended SZA’s The SOS Tour at the Kia Forum, where they sang, danced, and (most importantly) documented the whole thing on social media. 

In a clip posted to TikTok after the show, Kim and Kylie documented their OOTNs, which consisted of a skin-tight gray and black ALAÏA crocodile jumpsuit paired with black ankle boots and a cream-colored corset layered over an oversized white T-shirt paired with black leather pants, respectively.

