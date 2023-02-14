Kim Kardashian’s Zip-Up One-Piece Suit Plunged All the Way Down to Her Belly Button

Kim Kardashian just made a case for starting swimwear season a bit earlier than normal this year (though for celebrities, does it ever really end?) — and she did so in the most daring way possible.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder shared an Instagram Story with her 345 million followers showcasing one of her clothing brand’s warm weather offerings while covered in tiny colorful tattoos (courtesy of an Instagram filter). In the clip, Kardashian modeled a SKIMS zip-up one-piece swimsuit in the shade gunmetal, which she wore completely unzipped to reveal her bare chest and midriff. The A-lister skipped all accessories in the slide, and she wore her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

Explaining her reasoning behind choosing the filter, Kim said, “Every time I post this filter you guys have to go somewhere else with it. I just like what I look like.” The mother-of-four then laughed, adding, “I think it’s so cute. Right?” To which a voice off camera answered, “Yeah.”

Instagram Story/KIM KARDASHIAN

Kardashian may have been alluding to the fact that the tattoo filter resembles ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who famously has tattoos (including a few dedicated to the pair’s relationship) all over his body. While we aren't certain this is what Kim was laughing about, the next slide on her Story showed the star showing off her glam and smiling for the camera while “Obvious” by Ariana Grande — a fellow ex of the Saturday Night Live alum — played in the background.

