Kim Kardashian Accessorized a Plunging Zip-Up Bodysuit With Sweatpants and Sneaky Pink Thigh-High Boots

While the KarJenner family’s signature aesthetic isn’t necessarily known for its affinity towards color (at this point, they’ve practically cornered the market on the Matrix-style dressing), Kim Kardashian just proved that she’s not opposed to a little vibrancy every once in a while by accessorizing her latest black-on-black look with the tiniest pop of Barbiecore-approved pink.

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder brought the springy touch to the set of Today when promoting the launch of her brand’s newest pop-up shop at Rockefeller Center. Always sporting her SKIMS best, Kardashian repurposed a plunging black zip-up swimsuit from her line for the occasion paired with matching faux-leather Balenciaga track pants. Thigh-high neon pink Balenciaga boots (which were largely concealed by her baggy pants) served as the low-key outfit’s only accessory, and Kim finished the look by pulling her hair into a messy, middle-parted high ponytail.

getty images

Aside from just promoting her brand’s pop-up during the appearance, Kardashian was also sure to tease all of the major drama fans can expect to see in the upcoming third season of The Kardashians (out on Hulu May 25).

“When we signed up for this, we wanted to always be super open and honest,” she told Savannah Guthrie on whether she ever tires of sharing the most intimate parts of her life on-screen. “There’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and then other people really want to open up and share way more.”

Kim continued, “I’m so blessed that there are so many of us that we can always respect each other’s space. Out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before. We’ve been there before and we’ll always be OK. We’re always family … but I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things.”