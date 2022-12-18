Kim Kardashian Paired an Ultra-Cropped Y2K Concert Tee with Bejeweled Leather Pants

It's practically her new uniform.

Published on December 18, 2022 @ 11:11AM
After her trip to Miami for Art Basel earlier this month, it's clear that Kim Kardashian has found her new go-to uniform for a night out on the town: an ultra-cropped shirt and leather pants. And last night, Kim's tried-and-true combination sealed her cool aunt status at her nephew Mason Disick's 13th birthday party. 

For the celebratory occasion, the reality star showed up at the party's venue dressed in a vintage Up in Smoke Tour t-shirt that was rolled above her midriff and a pair of black leather pants with bejeweled accents. Her edgy look was elevated by her accessories — a black crystal-embellished mini bag, a diamond choker, and pointed-toe boots. Kim's new honey-blonde hair was on full display in loose waves with a middle part, while the rest of her glam consisted of nude lips, smoky eyes, and bronzed skin. 

Mason's other aunts — Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner — were also in attendance at his birthday festivities, but no one brought the youthful style quite like Kim. 

Earlier this week, Kim shared a rare photo of Mason on her Instagram Story while wishing the teen a happy birthday. "The day has come where you're taller then [sic] me now," she wrote alongside a snapshot of the two standing side-by-side, adding: "I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday."

