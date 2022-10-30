Celebrity Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable as X-Men's Mystique for Halloween Someone call Marvel, stat. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 30, 2022 @ 11:05AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Every Halloween, Kim Kardashian always goes all out with her costume — from Carole Baskin to a sexy "cowbot" — but this year, she one-upped herself, with fans declaring her latest getup as their favorite one yet. On Saturday, Kim unveiled her 2022 Halloween costume with a video on Twitter, and in the short clip, the SKIMs founder was completely unrecognizable as Marvel's X-Men villain Mystique. For the transformation, Kim wore a skintight blue latex catsuit that featured textured scales, bustier paneling, gloved sleeves, and on-trend heeled pantaboots. Her entire face was painted the same vibrant shade as her blue bodysuit, and she finished off her villainous look with yellow contact lenses and slicked-back red hair. "Hey Marvel," Kim wrote alongside a video of her posing from all angles while wearing the costume in her closet. Kim Kardashian Wore the Shania Twain-Approved Version of Her Go-To Pantaboots The costume was so spot-on that fans demanded that Kim be cast in the next Marvel film. "Give her the X-Men role ASAP," wrote one commenter, while another tagged the entertainment company, stating, "make it happen." A third cheekily added, "Marvellous." Kim's costume reveal came just a day after she showed off her kids' Halloween looks on Instagram. Dressing up as "the icons," each Kardashian-West kid took on the persona of a popular '90s musician. North was Aaliyah in a Tommy Hilfiger crop top and baggy jeans, while her younger sister Chicago channeled Sade in double denim. As for the boys, Saint went as Snoop Dogg in gray checkered shirt and braids, and 3-year-old Psalm dressed up as rapper Easy-E.