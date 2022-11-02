Kim Kardashian Traded in Her Go-To Style for a White Trench Coat and the Tallest Over-the-Knee Boots

In the last couple of years, Kim Kardashian has become synonymous with head-to-toe black, unitards, and pantaboots, and she hasn't strayed much from her new signature. But on Tuesday, the mogul stepped out in an outfit that stood out from her usual selects (though, it still appeared to include a bodysuit).

The shapewear guru went for a stroll in Manhattan in a stark white skin-tight jumpsuit, which she layered under a matching, shin-length trench coat with a collar and tortoise shell buttons. The tallest black over-the-knee boots peeked out from under the jacket, and she accessorized with her favorite bedazzled Balenciaga bag and oversized silver-and-black sunglasses. Her platinum hair was harshly parted in the middle and styled in waves.

Just over the weekend, Kardashian combined her love of fashion and Halloween to create an epic Mystique from X-Men costume that included a textured blue bodysuit and coordinating face makeup. She wore a slicked-back fiery red wig and posed alongside her two friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro, who dressed as Magik and Selene from the franchise.

Kardashian stopped by her pal Tracee Ellis Ross's birthday dinner dressed as Mystique that same night — the only problem being that it wasn't actually a costume party. She shared a selfie with the birthday girl the next day on her Instagram Story. "That time I showed to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party," she wrote in the image obtained by E! News. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."