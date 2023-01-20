Kim Kardashian Wore the No-Fail Outfit Formula That's Probably Already in Your Closet

While Kim Kardashian certainly has no shortage of extravagant outfits to choose from when deciding what to wear each day (who could forget her pantaboots era?), the SKIMS founder recently proved that even the most fashionable stars aren’t immune to the draws of a comfy T-shirt and jeans while doing what she does best: posing for selfies.

On Thursday, Kardashian shared a trio of low-key yet totally glam photos on Instagram detailing her casual ‘fit, her newly-brunette hair, and the “happy era” she’s currently experiencing, according to the post’s caption. In the first slide, Kim showed off her fresh waist-skimming ‘do (courtesy of longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton) while wearing a simple heather white T-shirt tucked into a pair of mid-rise ripped blue jeans. A simple silver necklace served as The Kardashians star’s only accessory, and she opted for her typical bronzy glam with a light pink lip to complete the look.

Kim’s new set of selfies comes shortly after she switched back to her natural color in December, after originally dying her hair blonde for her infamous Marilyn Monroe 2022 Met Gala look. When talking to Allure back in August, Kardashian opened up about how each hair color makes her feel.

“I have different energy when I'm blonde. I'm a totally different person… I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde,” she said. “As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type.”