Kim Kardashian Wore the No-Fail Outfit Formula That's Probably Already in Your Closet

If it ain't broke.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 11:00AM
Kim Kardashian white t-shirt Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/KIM KARDASHIAN

While Kim Kardashian certainly has no shortage of extravagant outfits to choose from when deciding what to wear each day (who could forget her pantaboots era?), the SKIMS founder recently proved that even the most fashionable stars aren’t immune to the draws of a comfy T-shirt and jeans while doing what she does best: posing for selfies.

On Thursday, Kardashian shared a trio of low-key yet totally glam photos on Instagram detailing her casual ‘fit, her newly-brunette hair, and the “happy era” she’s currently experiencing, according to the post’s caption. In the first slide, Kim showed off her fresh waist-skimming ‘do (courtesy of longtime friend and celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton) while wearing a simple heather white T-shirt tucked into a pair of mid-rise ripped blue jeans. A simple silver necklace served as The Kardashians star’s only accessory, and she opted for her typical bronzy glam with a light pink lip to complete the look.

Kim’s new set of selfies comes shortly after she switched back to her natural color in December, after originally dying her hair blonde for her infamous Marilyn Monroe 2022 Met Gala look. When talking to Allure back in August, Kardashian opened up about how each hair color makes her feel.

“I have different energy when I'm blonde. I'm a totally different person… I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde,” she said. “As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy. But when I have to write an essay, I’m like, ‘Get these nails off me!’ I can’t type.”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Just Purchased Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Pendant
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
Kylie Jenner graphic crop top Instagram
Kylie Jenner's Version of Loungewear Included the Tiniest Graphic Bra Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskirt
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Jennifer Lopez white outfit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt
Margot Robbie Babylon Q&A
Margot Robbie Wore Another Amazing All-Red Outfit
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Confirmed She's Ready for Spring in Head-to-Toe Pastel Pink
Priyanka Chopra London Beige coat
Priyanka Chopra Wore Big Hair and an Even Bigger Coat in London
Kourtney Kardashian cut-out dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Shared Her Genius Solution for a Maternity Fashion Mishap
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation going viral
Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Launched a TikTok-Viral Foundation That Comes in 30 Shades
Kendall Jenner Instagram Story Maxi dress
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Take on the LBD Is Sexier Than Ever
Bella Hadid white bikini instagram
Bella Hadid Sported Two Different Itty-Bitty Bikinis While on a Tropical Vacation