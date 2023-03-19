Kim Kardashian Paired the Perfect White T-Shirt With Crisscross Jeans

An updated take on a classic combination.

Published on March 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is letting loose in London. After partaking in a pub crawl, drinking pints of Guinness and taking shots, on St. Patrick's Day, and sightseeing like a true tourist, the billionaire businesswoman matched the vibe of her low-key outings with an equally relaxed vacation wardrobe. 

Case in point? Yesterday, Kardashian swapped her usual high-fashion style for an ultra-casual outfit while indulging in a bit of shopping on Dover Street.  

Kim Kardashian

Photographed exiting the Victoria Beckham store in Mayfair, Kim stepped out in a fail-proof fashion formula consisting of denim and a simple white T-shirt. But of course, with Kim being Kim, these weren't your typical jeans. Offering an updated take on classic blue jean, Kim wore a pair of white-washed gray denim with a chic crisscross waistband. The hem of her pants flooded over coordinating pointed-toe heels, and on top, she finished off her look with a skintight SKIMs crewneck tee. Her dark, waist-length hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and she coupled her signature lined lips with feathery lashes. 

Kim landed in London earlier this week, and was first spotted at an English football match with her eldest son, Saint West. The mother-son duo, plus a few of Saint's friends, watched from the stands in red and white jerseys, as England's Arsenal FC faced off against Portugal's Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

