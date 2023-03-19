Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Paired the Perfect White T-Shirt With Crisscross Jeans An updated take on a classic combination. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 19, 2023 @ 01:09PM Pin Share Tweet Email Kim Kardashian is letting loose in London. After partaking in a pub crawl, drinking pints of Guinness and taking shots, on St. Patrick's Day, and sightseeing like a true tourist, the billionaire businesswoman matched the vibe of her low-key outings with an equally relaxed vacation wardrobe. Case in point? Yesterday, Kardashian swapped her usual high-fashion style for an ultra-casual outfit while indulging in a bit of shopping on Dover Street. Photographed exiting the Victoria Beckham store in Mayfair, Kim stepped out in a fail-proof fashion formula consisting of denim and a simple white T-shirt. But of course, with Kim being Kim, these weren't your typical jeans. Offering an updated take on classic blue jean, Kim wore a pair of white-washed gray denim with a chic crisscross waistband. The hem of her pants flooded over coordinating pointed-toe heels, and on top, she finished off her look with a skintight SKIMs crewneck tee. Her dark, waist-length hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and she coupled her signature lined lips with feathery lashes. Apparently, Kim Kardashian Lounges Around the House in a String Bikini Kim landed in London earlier this week, and was first spotted at an English football match with her eldest son, Saint West. The mother-son duo, plus a few of Saint's friends, watched from the stands in red and white jerseys, as England's Arsenal FC faced off against Portugal's Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.