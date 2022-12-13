Kim Kardashian’s Winter Attire Included a White See-Through Bikini

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to red-hot bikini moments during the summer (hello, neutral-colored ‘kinis and cut-out one-pieces!), but apparently, not even a change in season can keep her from sporting SKIMS’s sexiest swimwear offerings any chance she gets.

While some of us bundle up to face freezing winter temperatures this week, Kardashian spent her Tuesday posing on a beach and (in true Kim fashion) subsequently posting the photos on Instagram for all to see. In the post, captioned, “Life tip- do you,” the SKIMS founder lounged on a beach in clear blue water while simultaneously promoting a white bikini from her line, which was made completely sheer by the ocean waves.

Kardashian skipped any accessories during her mid-day dip, letting the scoop-neck bikini top and itty-bitty bottoms have their moment, and she opted for a no-makeup makeup look. Her slightly damp, brunette-rooted platinum hair, which she wore in a middle part, fell in true beachy waves down her back.

Kim’s vacation post came just days after she shared a separate snap detailing the family trip on her Instagram. In a post captioned, “Fulfilled,” the mother-of-four posed alongside her three oldest children, North, Saint, and Chicago West (all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West), in the ocean against a gorgeous sunset. While Kim wasn’t wearing the same white bikini as in her solo shots, she did slip into an equally sexy bandeau top and matching bottoms during the evening swim.

