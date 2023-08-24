Leave It to Kim Kardashian to Find the Vintage Chanel Choker From 'Barbie' in Japan

This Barbie's job is shopping.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 04:22PM
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/KimKardashian

When it comes to rare fashion finds, Kim Kardashian will go to extreme lengths to get her hands on a piece. Take a look at her super-rare Himalayan Hermés Birkin bag (that can cost anywhere between $150,000 and $480,000) or, dare we say it, her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala moment. So, when the reality star and businesswoman sets her mind to something, you can expect her to get what she wants.

Kardashian is currently in Japan with her oldest daughter North (who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West), and while the mother-daughter duo have been busy sightseeing, Kim made time for some shopping, of course. The SKIMs founder stopped into Vintage Ecoland, where she found a super-fun vintage Chanel choker from the 1995 runway (Shalom Harlow was the first to wear it). But it's not just any necklace — this exact piece is worn by Margot Robbie in the box office record-breaking film Barbie.

The costume jewelry — which features multi-colored gemstones, gold double-C charms and teardrop-shaped pearls — can be seen on the actress after she and the other Barbies devise a plan to take back Barbie Land from the Kens. She shows up to Ken's mojo dojo casa house in a very stereotypical all-pink look that includes the throwback Chanel choker. Robbie's version also includes a massive pink heart stone in the middle.

Margot Robbie as Barbie in 'Barbie' Vintage Chanel Choker

Warner Bros.
Barbie Movie Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling

Jaap Buitendijk

Kardashian shared a selfie to her Instagram Story that captures her holding a bubblegum-pink quilted Chanel handbag with the vintage jewelry wrapped around the purse's handle. Kim flashes her signature duck lips to the camera while she's joined by a man who appears to work for the store.

"OMG best shopping in Japan," she wrote. "I'm in my barbie bag at @vintage_ecoland."

This isn't the first time Kim has expressed her love for the famous doll and film (even if she hasn't said it in so many words). Last month, Kim posed in a pink bikini and matching mesh cover-up trousers, after taking her daughter Chicago and nieces True, Stormi, and Dream to the Barbie exhibit in Los Angeles with her sister Khloé. At the time, Kim shared an Instagram carousel that showed moments from their outing with the caption, "Barbie girls in a Barbie world 💕."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Birkin Bag
Kim Kardashian Casually Wore a Super-Rare Birkin to a Soccer Game
Margot Robbie wears a pink polka dot Barbiecore outfit, one of many Barbie looks Margot Robbie has worn to promote the Barbie movie.
Margot Robbie's Barbie-est Barbie Press Tour Looks
Just a List of Every Barbie Brand Collab
Every Barbie Brand Collaboration Out Right Now
Is Gray the New Pink?
Is Gray the New Pink? The Groutfit Trend Is Coming for Barbiecore
A woman wears Isabel Marant, Hermes and more
The 10 Best French Clothing Brands, According to Fashion Insiders
best types of sunglasses
6 Sunglasses Styles and Tips for Choosing Your Shape
InStyle Perfume Sets Tout
The 45 Best Perfume Gift Sets That Are Dreamy and Delightful
The Era of Barbiecore Is Upon Us
A New Era of Barbiecore Fashion Is Upon Us
Two models wearing jumpsuits on neutral backgrounds
The 17 Best Jumpsuits of 2023
Card Placeholder Image
Shalom Harlow Is Back, But She's Doing Things a Bit Differently This Time
Kim Kardashian's Best Street Style Moments
Kim Kardashian's Best Street Style Moments
Embellished Jacket, 1991
Sarah Jessica Parker's 60 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Best Denim Shorts
The 12 Best Denim Shorts of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
"Our inspiration when dressing her…"
Style Secrets from the Set
This Is How I Find Special Designer Pieces No One Else Has
How Stylists and Fashion Editors Find Special Designer Pieces No One Else Has