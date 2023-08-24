Leave It to Kim Kardashian to Find the Vintage Chanel Choker From 'Barbie' in Japan

When it comes to rare fashion finds, Kim Kardashian will go to extreme lengths to get her hands on a piece. Take a look at her super-rare Himalayan Hermés Birkin bag (that can cost anywhere between $150,000 and $480,000) or, dare we say it, her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala moment. So, when the reality star and businesswoman sets her mind to something, you can expect her to get what she wants.

Kardashian is currently in Japan with her oldest daughter North (who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West), and while the mother-daughter duo have been busy sightseeing, Kim made time for some shopping, of course. The SKIMs founder stopped into Vintage Ecoland, where she found a super-fun vintage Chanel choker from the 1995 runway (Shalom Harlow was the first to wear it). But it's not just any necklace — this exact piece is worn by Margot Robbie in the box office record-breaking film Barbie.

The costume jewelry — which features multi-colored gemstones, gold double-C charms and teardrop-shaped pearls — can be seen on the actress after she and the other Barbies devise a plan to take back Barbie Land from the Kens. She shows up to Ken's mojo dojo casa house in a very stereotypical all-pink look that includes the throwback Chanel choker. Robbie's version also includes a massive pink heart stone in the middle.

Warner Bros.

Jaap Buitendijk

Kardashian shared a selfie to her Instagram Story that captures her holding a bubblegum-pink quilted Chanel handbag with the vintage jewelry wrapped around the purse's handle. Kim flashes her signature duck lips to the camera while she's joined by a man who appears to work for the store.

"OMG best shopping in Japan," she wrote. "I'm in my barbie bag at @vintage_ecoland."

This isn't the first time Kim has expressed her love for the famous doll and film (even if she hasn't said it in so many words). Last month, Kim posed in a pink bikini and matching mesh cover-up trousers, after taking her daughter Chicago and nieces True, Stormi, and Dream to the Barbie exhibit in Los Angeles with her sister Khloé. At the time, Kim shared an Instagram carousel that showed moments from their outing with the caption, "Barbie girls in a Barbie world 💕."